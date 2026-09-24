Morgan Stanley Accidentally Shares Asia Deal Pipeline In Client Email

Morgan Stanley is dealing with an accidental disclosure of confidential deal information after a senior banker mistakenly sent clients an attachment containing part of the investment bank's pipeline for Asia.

The attachment was included in a weekly email sent to clients by a banker working with financial sponsors in the region. The banker later withdrew the message and asked recipients to delete the document and not share it further, as per a Reuters report.

The list, dated September 21, contained roughly 60 active transactions covering initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions and block trades across Greater China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India and the EMEA region.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Beyond live transactions, the document also identified more than 50 prospective deals under "pitching" and nearly 30 transactions marked "on hold". The companies involved were all from Asia, while most were backed‍ by major global or regional private equity and venture capital firms.

The disclosure ‍did not include detailed information about individual transactions. Some of the deals listed had already been publicly reported, reducing the extent of entirely new information contained in the document.

ALSO READ: Pine Labs-Google Cloud Partnership To Bring Gemini-Powered AI Agents To Merchants

The incident nonetheless exposes the sensitivity of banks' internal transaction pipelines, which can contain information about potential capital-market and corporate transactions before they are formally announced.

Morgan Stanley confirmed the inadvertent disclosure to Reuters, saying it acted quickly after becoming aware of the error and remains in contact with the relevant parties. The bank‍er also apologised to recipients after the email was retracted.

For Morgan Stanley, the episode highlights the risks surrounding the handling of deal-related information, particularly in businesses where bankers routinely communicate with clients and prospective investors across multiple markets.

The bank has said client confidentiality remains a serious priority as it addresses the inadvertent sharing.

ALSO READ: UPI Volumes To Remain Unaffected; 10% Merchants May Pass On Costs, Says NPCI CEO

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.