Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56: Welcome, Gadar Actor Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Some actors leave a lasting mark even with smaller roles, becoming familiar faces that audiences remember long after a film ends. Mushtaq Khan was one such actor, known for his memorable performances across Hindi cinema.

Mushtaq Khan Dies In Mumbai

Actor Mushtaq Khan died on Thursday, September 24, at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. He was 56. According to AajTak, his health had deteriorated before he was admitted to the hospital and kept in the ICU.

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Mushtaq Khan's Battle With Cancer

Khan had been battling cancer, which was first diagnosed five years ago. His business partner Shivam told HT City that the actor passed away around 7 pm. According to Shivam, Khan had earlier been diagnosed with lung cancer and had recovered, but the disease returned eight days ago. He was subsequently hospitalised, with Shivam describing it as last-stage cancer.

Tributes Pour In

Actor-comedian Sunil Pal paid tribute to Khan by sharing his photo on Instagram Stories with the message, “RIP Mushtaq Khan saab.” Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari also confirmed the news to ANI.

Mushtaq Khan As Ballu In Welcome

In Akshay Kumar's Welcome (2007), Khan played Ballu, Uday Shetty's loyal sidekick. His comic timing and dialogue delivery made the character popular with audiences. His dialogue about an artificial leg and hockey is still remembered by fans.

Mushtaq Khan's Association With Mahesh Bhatt

In an interview published in August 2026, Khan spoke about his early days in the film industry. He said Salim Khan's recommendation helped him meet filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, which led to his role in Kabzaa (1988).

Khan later worked with Bhatt in films including Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Saathi, Sadak, Junoon, Gunaah, Sir and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.

Decades In Cinema

Khan began his film career in the 1980s and also worked in television and theatre. He was known for playing Gul Khan, also called Gullu, in the Gadar franchise. He appeared with Sunny Deol in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) and returned in Gadar 2 (2023).

His other notable films include Krantiveer (1994), Raja (1995), Jodi No. 1 (2001), Wanted (2009), Oh My God! (2012), Stree (2018) and Stree 2 (2024).

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