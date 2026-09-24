Avengers Endgame: Encore Advance Booking: Marvel Nostalgia Takes Over As Epic Returns To Theatres

Avengers Endgame: Encore is generating interest among Marvel fans ahead of its return to Indian theatres. The film has seen strong advance bookings across several cities and states.

The Marvel film has recorded Rs 6.56 crore in India advance bookings till now. So far, 1,99,421 tickets have been booked across 3,621 shows in 1,628 theatres across 427 cities, with 22.4% occupancy. The film has 57 houseful and 477 fast-filling shows, according to TrackTollywood.

English leads with Rs 5.03 crore at 29.9% occupancy. Hindi follows with Rs 69.91 lakh, while Telugu has recorded Rs 40.24 lakh, Tamil Rs 21.50 lakh, and Infinity Vision- English Rs 21.40 lakh.

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In formats, 3D leads with Rs 2.07 crore at 15.7% occupancy, followed by IMAX 2D at Rs 1.68 crore and 50.9%, MS-Infinity Vision 3D at Rs 1.30 crore and 42.7%, 2D at Rs 46.04 lakh and 17.1%, and 4DX 3D at Rs 37.19 lakh and 55.1%.

State-wise, Tamil Nadu leads with Rs 1.04 crore, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 1.01 crore, Haryana at Rs 94.65 lakh, Karnataka at Rs 88.96 lakh and Telangana at Rs 51.21 lakh.

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About Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame centres on the surviving Avengers as they come together to reverse the devastation caused by Thanos, who wiped out half of all life in the universe. The heroes embark on a final mission to restore what was lost and reunite with their loved ones.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the film was written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and produced by Kevin Feige. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd and Josh Brolin, among others.

Based on the Marvel Comics characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the film was originally released on April 26, 2019. According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed $2.8 billion worldwide.

Avengers: Endgame: Encore is set to return to Indian theatres on September 25, 2026.

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