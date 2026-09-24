Vir Das, Real Kashmir Football Club Earn International Emmy 2026 Nominations

Indian talent and storytelling have once again found a place on a major global television platform.

Stand-up comedian Vir Das has been nominated in the Comedy section at the International Emmy Awards 2026. This is his third International Emmy nomination at the award ceremony, which recognises programmes originally produced and aired outside the United States.

On Wednesday, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced 64 nominees across 16 categories, representing 22 countries. Das was earlier nominated for Vir Das: For India in 2021 and Vir Das: Landing in 2023. He won the International Emmy for Comedy for his latter and hosted the awards ceremony in 2024.

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In 2026, Das is competing against Division Palermo - Season 2 from Argentina, Man Vs Baby from the UK and Old Dog, New Trick from Spain. All four titles in the Comedy category are from Netflix.

Vir Das Reacts To The Recognition

Reacting to his nomination, Das said: "I'm humbled all over again to be nominated for an International Emmy. Fool Volume is about silence - what it means to have a voice, and what happens when you actually use it."

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Real Kashmir Football Club Nominated For Drama

Sony LIV's Real Kashmir Football Club has been nominated in the Drama Series category. The show will compete against the UK's A Thousand Blows, France's Carême and Argentina's Menem.

Starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul, the series follows two men who set out to build a professional football team in Kashmir. Their journey grows into a story of determination, community and the opportunities football creates for people around them.

"This was an important and relevant story for us to tell, a story of resilience, courage and hard work," Ayyub said. "We dedicate this recognition to the people of Kashmir, their resilience and the struggles they have endured. I hope this nomination helps the story travel further and reach a wider audience."

International Emmy Awards 2026

The winners of the International Emmy Awards 2026 will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 23, 2026, in New York.

(With PTI inputs)

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