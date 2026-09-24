Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 49: Film Maintains Steady Run

Hanuman Ansh has maintained its strong box-office run into the seventh week, with the film continuing post good numbers.

Box Office Collection Day 49

On Day 49, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 2.3 crore from 5,283 shows in India so far, with an overall occupancy of 13%, according to Sacnilk. With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 286.98 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 338.92 crore.

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Hindi 2D screenings of the film saw 11.73% overall occupancy on Day 49. The morning shows had 7.23% occupancy, which increased to 14.38% in the afternoon, the report stated.

Week-Wise Box Office Performance

Sacnilk reports that Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1, followed by Rs 40 lakh in Week 2. The film saw a major jump in Week 3, earning Rs 10.40 crore. Its collection increased further to Rs 61 crore in Week 4 and Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5, before dropping slightly to Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6.

In its seventh week so far, the film has recorded Rs 43.60 crore from Days 43 to 49. Day 43 brought in Rs 5 crore, followed by Rs 9.75 crore on Day 44 and Rs 13.75 crore on Day 45. The film then collected Rs 4.15 crore on Day 46, Rs 4.90 crore on Day 47, Rs 3.75 crore on Day 48 and Rs 2.30 crore Live on Day 49.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays him at another stage of the story. The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film was released in India on Aug. 7, 2026.

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