The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 1: Nani Starrer Opens Strong Across India; Check Earnings

Nani is back in theatres with The Paradise, and the film has started its box office journey on a strong note. The Srikanth Odela directorial had generated good buzz before its release, and the opening-day response shows that the interest has carried over to theatres.

Day 1 Box Office Performance

The Paradise has collected Rs 17.91 crore net in India on Day 1 so far. The film recorded 45.4% occupancy across 4,953 shows, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 21.13 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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The Telugu version is leading the film's business by a clear margin. It has earned Rs 16.40 crore net, while the Hindi version has collected Rs 93 lakh. The Tamil version has added another Rs 58 lakh to the total.

Advance Booking Builds Momentum

Strong advance bookings had already created momentum for the film ahead of its theatrical release. For Day 1, The Paradise sold 11.35 lakh tickets across 10,084 shows, collecting Rs 23.77 crore gross. Without blocked seats, the advance collection stood at Rs 20.41 crore.

Telangana recorded the highest advance bookings at Rs 10.56 crore. Andhra Pradesh followed with Rs 7.58 crore, while Karnataka contributed Rs 2.53 crore. Tamil Nadu recorded Rs 1.03 crore, and Maharashtra added Rs 39.53 lakh.

The film has also built a healthy advance total for the days ahead. Bookings for the premiere and the first six days have reached Rs 49.98 crore gross from 23.62 lakh tickets. The premiere contributed Rs 5.64 crore, while advance bookings for Day 2, Day 3 and Day 4 currently stand at Rs 7.07 crore, Rs 6.45 crore and Rs 5.66 crore, respectively. Morning shows have seen the strongest demand so far.

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About The Film

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows a marginalised community as they face discrimination and fight for their rights under an unexpected leader. Nani stars in the film alongside Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar and Sonali Kulkarni.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama has a runtime of 2 hours and 54 minutes. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 24 and carries an A certificate.

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