'India Can't Belong To Any Bloc': CEA On US Law Threatening 100% Tariffs On Russian Oil Buyers

On geopolitical and strategic alignment, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said India cannot belong to any one bloc, underscoring the need for the country to retain strategic flexibility amid an increasingly fragmented global economy.

The broader message from the CEA was that India needs to prepare for a more competitive global environment, whether in attracting capital, securing commodities, managing energy-price volatility or adapting to technological disruption.

Nageswaran also said India needs to prepare for greater competition for global capital, while highlighting inflation, crude oil prices, tariffs and the absence of a sufficiently strong artificial intelligence (AI) play as near-term challenges for the economy.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Rupee May Not Remain Under Continuous Pressure

Nageswaran said the rupee's recent weakness should not necessarily be viewed as a persistent trend and suggested that investors could be comfortable going long on the currency.

The comments come at a time when the rupee remains under pressure from elevated crude oil prices and a stronger US dollar, with higher US Treasury yields adding to the pressure on emerging-market currencies.

ALSO READ: Oil Prices Jump: Brent Crude Surges Nearly 3% To $106 Per Barrel Amid US-Iran Truce Talk Uncertainty

Nageswaran also said India must be prepared for greater competition to attract capital. The comment comes against a backdrop of shifting global capital flows and changing investment preferences as economies compete for foreign investment.

Inflation To Remain Sticky

On inflation, Nageswaran said price pressures are likely to remain sticky and that inflation should not be expected to return to 2%. His comments point to the possibility of inflation remaining above the lower end of the range even as India maintains relatively strong economic growth.

The CEA also stressed the importance of building adequate buffer stocks for commodities to deal with potential supply-side disruptions.

Crude Oil Supply-Price Risks

Nageswaran said India needs to be prepared to tackle the supply-price variable in crude oil. For an oil-importing economy such as India, a sustained increase in crude prices can put pressure on inflation, the trade balance and the rupee. The currency is already facing near-term headwinds from higher oil prices and a firmer dollar.

The CEA's comments come amid elevated geopolitical and energy-market uncertainty, making supply-side preparedness an important consideration for policymakers.

AI Absence A Near-Term Headwind

Nageswaran also flagged the absence of a strong AI play as a near-term headwind for India. He has previously argued that India needs to rethink its growth model for the AI era and find ways to use artificial intelligence to complement labour rather than displace it. He has also highlighted the need for greater private-sector investment in research and development as technology reshapes the economy.

India faces a particularly important challenge in this area given its large labour force and the potential impact of AI on services and employment-intensive sectors.

Tariffs, Energy Prices Pose Near-Term Risks

Nageswaran identified tariff issues and energy price pressures as additional near-term headwinds for India. The combination of trade-related uncertainty and higher energy costs could create challenges for businesses and consumers, particularly if elevated crude prices persist.

At the same time, Nageswaran has pointed to India's underlying economic resilience, including strong growth and healthy corporate and banking-sector balance sheets. India's economy grew 7.8% in the April-June quarter, according to recent data.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.