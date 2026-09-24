Trump Says US, China Want To Leave AI Exactly Where It Is' Amid Global Safety Debate

US President Donald Trump said the United States and China want to leave artificial intelligence development exactly where it is, as concerns over AI safety and regulation gain global attention.

Trump made the remarks in a post on Truth Social on Thursday, ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said super intelligence would be a major topic of discussion between the two leaders.

“A big day with President Xi of China. Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is. That is China's position also. Our guardrail is the DOJ,” Trump wrote.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: China, US Should Be 'Partners Rather Than Rivals', Says Xi Jinping

Trump's comments come as Washington and Beijing seek to discuss artificial intelligence alongside broader economic and strategic issues. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier this week that the two sides had discussed setting up an AI dialogue and a mechanism to notify each other about major AI-related safety incidents.

The proposed mechanism was aimed at improving communication over AI-related incidents with national security implications. However, Reuters reported that China's response to the proposal remained unclear, with Chinese state media only acknowledging that AI had been discussed.

Trump has repeatedly opposed measures that he says could slow the development of AI. In his address to the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week, he said his administration would use the term super intelligence instead of artificial intelligence in US government documents and argued against what he described as efforts to stifle AI growth.

The US president has also said the Justice Department would monitor the technology and could intervene if necessary. Reuters reported that Trump described the DOJ as the mechanism through which the US would keep watch over the sector, rather than imposing broad new AI regulations.

ALSO READ: AI Guardrails, Tariffs And Trade: What's Likely At Stake In Trump-Xi Summit This Week

AI is expected to feature prominently in Trump's talks with Xi during the Chinese president's September 23-25 state visit to the US. The two countries are the world's leading centres for advanced AI development, making discussions over safety, national security and the pace of technological progress particularly significant.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.