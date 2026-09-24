'Better Than Ever': Trump Showers Praise On Xi Jinping And 'Beautiful' Madam Xi

US President Donald Trump showered praise on Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, as the Chinese leader arrived in the United States for a state visit.

Trump said he met Xi at the airport on Wednesday and described the Chinese president as looking “strong, vibrant, and fit — Better than ever”. He also praised Peng Liyuan, referring to her as “BEAUTIFUL” in a post on social media.

“I met President Xi at the plane (Airport!) yesterday and he looks strong, vibrant, and fit - Better than ever. Madam Xi, of course, BEAUTIFUL! President DJT,” Trump wrote.

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The remarks came after Trump personally greeted Xi at Joint Base Andrews near Washington on Wednesday evening, marking a notable departure from the usual protocol for visiting foreign leaders.

Xi arrived in Washington for a three-day state visit, his first trip to the US in more than a decade. Trump and Xi are scheduled to hold talks at the White House as the two countries seek to manage tensions over trade, critical minerals and technology.

Reuters reported that the visit is expected to focus on maintaining stability in US-China relations, with both sides looking to showcase cooperation despite persistent strategic and economic differences.

Trump's decision to personally welcome Xi at the military airbase was described as a rare diplomatic gesture. Reuters had reported ahead of the visit that Trump planned to greet Xi upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews.

Xi's visit comes against the backdrop of a fragile US-China trade truce and negotiations involving tariffs, rare-earth exports and broader economic ties. The two leaders are also expected to discuss issues related to artificial intelligence and other areas of strategic importance.

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Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the United States and China want to leave artificial intelligence development exactly where it is, as concerns over AI safety and regulation gain global attention.

Trump made the remarks in a post on Truth Social on Thursday, ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said super intelligence would be a major topic of discussion between the two leaders.

“A big day with President Xi of China. Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is. That is China's position also. Our guardrail is the DOJ,” Trump wrote.

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