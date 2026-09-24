'The East Must Rise': Gautam Adani Sees Bengal As Essential For India's Next Trillion-Dollar Growth

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said India's economic momentum has been majorly driven by the western and southern parts of the country. The next chapter of growth must create new centres of economic gravity, with Bengal being critical to fulfill the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Speaking at the Annual Session of Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata on Thursday, Adani said, "The next chapter must create new centres of gravity. However challenging it may be for India's next trillion dollars of growth, the east must rise and this is where Bengal becomes essential to fulfill the vision of Viksit Bharat."

Highlighting advantages of the state, Adani said, "no location in India has Bengal's combination of advantage — to the west lies the mineral and industrial heartland of Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, to its north and east, lies India's gateway to north east, through the Bay of Bengal lies some of the fastest growing markets like south east asia and indo pacific with access to 60% of gloabl gdp and 65% of global population."

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ALSO READ: Adani Group Pledges Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore In West Bengal By 2035; Sets Rs 4,000 Crore For Medical Hub

His remarks come as Adani Group announced plans to invest more than Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal across key sectors by 2035, expressing strong confidence that the state is poised to "redefine all possibilities" and drive national economic momentum.

"Over the coming year our intent is to deploy Rs 1 lakh crore in Bengal. This will span ports, logistics, power generation, transmission and distribution, roads, bridges, ropeways, green cement as well as hyperscale data centres," Adani said.

The group also today unveiled a Rs 4,000 crore investment to establish the Adani Arogya Mandir in New Town, Kolkata. Conceived as a strictly not-for-profit institution, the facility will integrate a super-speciality hospital, an advanced medical college, and a dedicated clinical research institute.

At the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the proposed Adani Arogya Mandir in Kolkata, Adani highlighted on a long-term commitment to the region, emphasising that the entire nation is looking toward Bengal to renew its historic industrial and intellectual strength.

ALSO READ: Gautam Adani Lays Foundation Stone At Adani Arogya Mandir In Kolkata

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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