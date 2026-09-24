Watch Live: Gautam Adani Lays Foundation Stone At Adani Arogya Mandir In Kolkata

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Adani Arogya Mandir, a 2,000-bed hospital in Action Area 2 of New Town near Kolkata.

Adani, with his wife Priti, son Karan and West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari performed 'bhumi pujan' for 2,000-bed hospital.





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Adani, who arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday night in his first visit to West Bengal since the BJP came to power in May, went to the famed Kali temple this morning and sought the blessings of the Goddess before focusing on his official engagements.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Adani wrote, "This morning, Priti and I had the privilege of seeking the blessings of Maa Kali at the sacred Kalighat Temple. As the skies opened and rain fell over Kolkata, the moment felt especially humbling. With gratitude in our hearts, we prayed for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Bengal and sought Maa Kali's blessings for our journey ahead. May Maa Kali's strength guide us and may her grace remain with Bengal always."

Though the official itinerary has not been announced, Adani is likely to have a luncheon meeting with the CM. The dialogue is expected to anchor fresh industrial projects, potentially unlocking new investment avenues for West Bengal.

The discussions may also touch upon other proposed urban renewal initiatives in the state, including the ongoing redevelopment of Kumartuli Ghat and the historic renovation of the Writers' Buildings.



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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