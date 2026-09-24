Vibe Box Office Collection Day 6: Kunal Kemmu Film Witnesses Minor Dip, Mints This Amount

Vibe saw a slight drop in collections on its first Wednesday after showing slight growth on previous day. With the Kunal Kemmu-starrer heading towards the end of its first week, here's a look at its latest box office performance.

Day 6 Box Office Collection

Vibe collected Rs 1 crore net in India on Day 6, down 9.1% from the previous day. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 10.45 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 12.48 crore, according to Sacnilk figures.

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The film earned Rs 20 lakh from overseas markets on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 1.95 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 14.43 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Vibe opened with Rs 1.70 crore on Day 1 and grew to Rs 2.75 crore on Day 2. The film then collected Rs 3 crore on Day 3, marking its highest collection so far.

Collections dropped to Rs 90 lakh on Day 4 before recovering to Rs 1.10 crore on Day 5. The film then earned Rs 1 crore on Day 6, taking its six-day India net collection to Rs 10.45 crore.

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About The Film

Released on September 18, Vibe is a Hindi action-comedy about best friends Bugs and Hardik, whose ordinary lives take a dangerous turn when they are pulled into a secret mission to stop a terrorist threat. With no combat experience, the unlikely duo must rely on their instincts and friendship to complete the mission and protect the country.

Directed by Kunal Kemmu, the film marking his return to the director's chair after Madgaon Express. He plays the role of Hardik Sharma in the film. Sparsh Shrivastava stars as Bhagirath aka Bugs, Preity G. Zinta as Madam H, Vanshika Dhir as Kareena, Yashpal Sharma as Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav as Bansi and Sharmila Tagore as the Home Minister.

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