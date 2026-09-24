Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 14: Soori Starrer Sees Small Jump, Nears Rs 100 Crore India Gross

Mandaadi continues to do steady business in its second week across Tamil and Telugu markets and saw a small jump in collections on Day 14, rising 5.3% from the previous day. The Soori-starrer is now inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark in India gross.

Here's a look at Mandaadi's box office performance.

Day 14 Box Office Collection

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Mandaadi added Rs 2 crore to its India net collection on Day 14. With this, the film's total India net earnings have reached Rs 81.90 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 95.75 crore, as per Sacnilk figures.

The sport drama also earned Rs 20 lakh overseas on Wednesday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 16.05 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 111.80 crore.

The Tamil version of the film brought in Rs 1.45 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 55 lakh on Day 14.

Day-Wise Collection

Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1 and grew to Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2. The film picked up pace over the weekend, earning Rs 10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4.

It collected Rs 11.25 crore on Day 5, followed by Rs 4.70 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.50 crore on Day 7. On Day 8, the film earned Rs 3.25 crore, taking its first-week total to Rs 57.30 crore.

In its second week, Mandaadi made Rs 3.70 crore on Day 9, Rs 6.55 crore on Day 10 and Rs 8 crore on Day 11. Collections then dropped to Rs 2.45 crore on Day 12 and Rs 1.90 crore on Day 13, before seeing a slight rise to Rs 2 crore on Day 14.

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About The Film

Released on September 10, Mandaadi is a Tamil-Telugu action film directed by Pugazhendhi Mathimaran. The film stars Soori, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Suhas, Ravindra Vijay, Mahima Nambiar and Kritika Balasubramanian.

The story follows the rivalry between teams led by Kaali and Saattaappuli as they compete in a traditional sailboat race in South India. S. R. Kathiir has handled the cinematography, while GV Prakash Kumar composed the music and Pradeep E. Ragav edited the film.

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