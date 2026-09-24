SPR Auto Shares May Rally 37%, Says Motilal Oswal As It Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

SPR benefits from a highly diversified business model across products, powertrains, customers, vehicle segments, channels and geographies, reducing concentration and cyclicality risks.Most of its products are powertrain-agnostic and relevant across ICE and EV platforms. No single vehicle segment or customer contributes materially to revenue, reflecting balanced exposure across auto segments and virtually all major OEMs.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on SPR Auto Technologies Ltd. with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 6,150, premised on 30 times Sep'28E earnings per share.

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Additionally, the company has recently completed the Rs 1,000 crore QIP to fund future organic and inorganic growth opportunities, which could act as a key trigger for further upside.

The brokerage estimates a 21% net profit compound annual growth rate, driven by a stable standalone business and the rapid scale-up of subsidiaries. The balance sheet is expected to improve gradually from the FY26 base, supported by a strong margin expansion in subsidiaries and limited growth capex requirements.

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Consolidated core return on capital employed is expected to improve from 20% in FY26 to 28% in FY29.

At the reports current market price of Rs 4,494, the stock is trading at 23.7x FY28E and 20.4x FY29E EPS.

Key risks:

rise in competitive intensity,

fluctuations in commodity prices,

changes in technology, and

loss of key customers.

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