Pine Labs to Deploy 10 Lakh Soundboxes Across India; Shares Price Tanks Over 4%

Pine Labs share price declined over 4% in Thursday's trade after the company announced plans to deploy 10 lakh Soundboxes across India as part of a strategic investment aimed at strengthening the country's digital payments infrastructure. The fintech stock fell as much as 4.16% to Rs 180.55 apiece on the BSE.

Investors will also assess whether the larger Soundbox footprint helps the company expand into new merchant segments and increase UPI penetration while maintaining sustainable economics.

Pine Labs Soundbox Deployment

Pine Labs on Thursday, September 24, announced its planned deployment of 10 lakh soundboxes across the country. The company said that this is aimed at supporting the expansion of digital payments as UPI and other digital payment modes gain traction beyond everyday low-ticket transactions.

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The company also said the rollout is expected to help improve UPI penetration across new markets and business segments.

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“With new monetization levers emerging, we want to walk the talk by investing back into the ecosystem and deepening digital payments adoption,” Pine Labs' CEO, B Amrish Rau, commented.

These soundboxes will be built on a cloud-first architecture to help merchants receive real-time audio confirmation of payment transactions. The company expects this rollout of the soundboxes to support India's next digital commerce growth wave.

Investors are likely to assess the pace of the rollout, the investment required for the deployment, and how quickly the new devices translate into higher merchant adoption and digital payment activity.

Pine Labs Share Price Movement

Pine Labs share price has been rallying for the past month, gaining around 15.5% during the period. In the past three months, the stock has gained over 12%, and it has risen 9% in six months.

However, in 2026 so far, Pine Labs stock price has lost more than 22%.

At 12:35 PM, Pine Labs share price was trading 3.64% lower at Rs 181.55 apiece on the BSE.

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