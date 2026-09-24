A-One Steels India IPO Day 1: Check Price Band, GMP, Other Key Details

A-One Steels India IPO: Primary market action continues as the initial public offering (IPO) of A-One Steels India Ltd. will open for subscription on Thursday, Sept. 24. A-One Steels is a backwards-integrated steel products manufacturer in southern India, with operations spanning sponge iron, MS billets and finished steel products such as TMT bars, HR and CR coils, MS pipes, CR pipes and galvanised pipes and tubes. It also manufactures industrial products including met coke and ferro alloys.

A-One Steels India IPO Details

The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 355 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to Rs 50 crore by promoters. A-One Steels India fixed a price band of Rs 385 to Rs 405 per share for its Rs 405-crore IPO as the integrated steel manufacturer gears up to tap the primary market. The subscription window will close on Sept. 28.

Bidding for anchor investors took place on Sept. 23. The allotment for the A-One Steels IPO is expected to be finalized on Sept. 29, 2026. A-One Steels IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Oct. 1, 2026. The lot size for an application is 37 shares. This means Investors can bid for a minimum of 37 shares and in multiples thereof.

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The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,985 (37 shares) (based on upper price). PL Capital Markets Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. Out the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 250 crore will be used for pre-payment or partial repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, while the remaining amount will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

A-One Steels India IPO GMP

The trend for A-One Steels India shares remains healthy in the unlisted market with the grey market premium (GMP) at Rs 55, according to investorgain.com. Prasol Chemicals IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 460 (cap price + today's GMP). The expected percentage gain per share is 13.58%. Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

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