Four Stocks To Buy Today: Sona BLW, MCX, Deepak Fertilisers, And Marksans Pharma | Sept 24

Brokerage firms and market analysts issued fresh trading ideas for today's session with opportunties in pharmaceuticals, auto ancillary, financial services, chemicals and fertilizers sectors. Most experts expect continued momentum in large-cap and mid-cap stocks with potential upside of about 3% to 11%.

Here are the key intraday and short-term picks recommended by top analysts.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (CMP: Rs 833)

Chandan Taparia, head of technical and derivatives research at MOFSL, recommends buying Sona BLW with a target of Rs 860 and a stop-loss of Rs 815. The target implies 3.2% upside. Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president of research at Religare Broking, has a target of Rs 870, implying 4.4% upside, and a stop-loss of Rs 810.

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Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd. (MCX) (CMP: Rs 3,369)

Taparia also recommends buying MCX at Rs 3,315 with a target of Rs 3,520. The target is 4.5% above the stated current price. Mishra recommends buying at Rs 3,374, with a target of Rs 3,750 and a stop-loss of Rs 3,150. His target implies 11.1% upside from his entry price.

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Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,388)

Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities, recommends buying the stock with a target of Rs 1,475 and a stop-loss of Rs 1,300. The target implies 6.3% upside.

Marksans Pharma Ltd. (CMP: Rs 347.15)

Rajani also recommends buying Marksans Pharma, with a target of Rs 370 and a stop-loss of Rs 326. The target price implies an upside of 6.58%.

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