Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept 24

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Stock Market Recap

The Nifty 50 settled 117.80 points, or 0.50%, higher at 23,446.80, gaining 15.45 points from its provisional close. The Sensex ended 297.68 points, or 0.40%, higher at 74,826.76, adding 32.15 points from the provisional close.

US Stock Market Recap

US stocks opened in red Wednesday, September 23 as crude oil prices gain as uncertainties continue in the Middle East.

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Nasdaq Composite fell 0.21% to 27,186.52, S&P 500 declined 0.11% to 7,756.66, while Dow Jones Industrial Average remained marginally unchanged at 51,818.52 by 9:31 am ET or 7:01 pm IST.

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Stocks in News

Karur Vysya Bank: Opens new branch in P N Pudur, Coimbatore.

Opens new branch in P N Pudur, Coimbatore. Balkrishna Industries: CRISIL assigned A1+ rating to proposed Rs 500 crore commercial paper.

CRISIL assigned A1+ rating to proposed Rs 500 crore commercial paper. Saksoft: NCLT Chennai sanctions merger of Augmento Labs into company.

NCLT Chennai sanctions merger of Augmento Labs into company. Avantel: Gets Rs 177 crore order from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses for supply of satellite equipment.

Gets Rs 177 crore order from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses for supply of satellite equipment. SBI Cards: Launches FD-backed secured credit card on YONO.

Launches FD-backed secured credit card on YONO. JSW Infrastructure: CARE assigned AA-/Stable rating to JSW Jatadhar Marine Services' Rs 2,100 crore bank facilities. CARE reaffirmed JSW Infrastructure's AA+/Stable rating; bank facilities raised to Rs 480 crore. CARE upgraded JSW Jaigarh Port's long-term rating to AA+; short-term rating reaffirmed for Rs 745 crore facilities.

CARE assigned AA-/Stable rating to JSW Jatadhar Marine Services' Rs 2,100 crore bank facilities. CARE reaffirmed JSW Infrastructure's AA+/Stable rating; bank facilities raised to Rs 480 crore. CARE upgraded JSW Jaigarh Port's long-term rating to AA+; short-term rating reaffirmed for Rs 745 crore facilities. IOL Chemicals: Gets EU-REACH registration for triacetin, enabling exports across EU nations and strengthening access to European markets.

Gets EU-REACH registration for triacetin, enabling exports across EU nations and strengthening access to European markets. Exide Industries: Arm commissions 6 GWh lithium-ion cell manufacturing unit in Bengaluru.

Arm commissions 6 GWh lithium-ion cell manufacturing unit in Bengaluru. Indo Tech Transformers: Gets Rs 43 crore orders for supply of two 125 MVA transformers. Orders strengthen presence in 400 kV transformer segment and renewable energy and higher-voltage transformer business.

Gets Rs 43 crore orders for supply of two 125 MVA transformers. Orders strengthen presence in 400 kV transformer segment and renewable energy and higher-voltage transformer business. GHCL: Becomes preferred bidder for Kadaya block of Gujarat limestone mines with 5.6 lakh MT reserves.

Becomes preferred bidder for Kadaya block of Gujarat limestone mines with 5.6 lakh MT reserves. Concord Biotech: Approves issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio.

Approves issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio. Aditya Birla Capital: Allots 19,200 NCDs worth Rs 192 crore on private placement basis.

Allots 19,200 NCDs worth Rs 192 crore on private placement basis. ESAF Small Finance Bank: Approves raising up to Rs 500 crore via debt.

Approves raising up to Rs 500 crore via debt. Avenue Supermarts: Opens new store in Bengaluru; total store count stands at 514.

Opens new store in Bengaluru; total store count stands at 514. PC Jeweller: Allots 1.18 crore shares to promoter Balram Garg upon conversion of 1.18 crore warrants. Repays debt of 13 out of 14 consortium banks; discharges 99% of outstanding bank debt.

Allots 1.18 crore shares to promoter Balram Garg upon conversion of 1.18 crore warrants. Repays debt of 13 out of 14 consortium banks; discharges 99% of outstanding bank debt. Fractal Analytics: Matthew Gennone resigns as Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Cogentiq.

Matthew Gennone resigns as Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Cogentiq. Clean Science and Technology: Invests Rs 50 crore in wholly owned subsidiary Clean Fino-Chem through rights issue. Subscribes to 8.36 lakh equity shares at Rs 598/share; maintains 100% shareholding in Clean Fino-Chem. Maha GST authorities conduct search at arm's office and manufacturing units; company says it is extending full cooperation.

Invests Rs 50 crore in wholly owned subsidiary Clean Fino-Chem through rights issue. Subscribes to 8.36 lakh equity shares at Rs 598/share; maintains 100% shareholding in Clean Fino-Chem. Maha GST authorities conduct search at arm's office and manufacturing units; company says it is extending full cooperation. Jagsonpal Pharma: Enters into business transfer agreement with Group Pharma to acquire wellness portfolio for Rs 23.7 crore. Additional consideration linked to FY28 sales of up to Rs 23 crore; total consideration capped at Rs 46.7 crore.

Enters into business transfer agreement with Group Pharma to acquire wellness portfolio for Rs 23.7 crore. Additional consideration linked to FY28 sales of up to Rs 23 crore; total consideration capped at Rs 46.7 crore. Bharat Dynamics: Signs Rs 811 crore SAT-SAAW pact with Defence Ministry. SAT-SAAW is Satellite Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon.

Signs Rs 811 crore SAT-SAAW pact with Defence Ministry. SAT-SAAW is Satellite Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon. Emcure Pharma: Chairman Berjis Desai retires on Sept 21. Reappoints Satish Mehta as MD and CEO for five years from April 1.

Chairman Berjis Desai retires on Sept 21. Reappoints Satish Mehta as MD and CEO for five years from April 1. Rainbow Children's Medicare: Appoints Sudarshan Patodia as CFO and Group CFO effective Sept 23.

Appoints Sudarshan Patodia as CFO and Group CFO effective Sept 23. Zelio E Mobility: Approves allotment of 9.7 lakh shares worth Rs 83 crore to four proposed non-promoter allottees. Approves allotment of 9.9 lakh warrants worth Rs 85 crore to three proposed promoter allottees.

Approves allotment of 9.7 lakh shares worth Rs 83 crore to four proposed non-promoter allottees. Approves allotment of 9.9 lakh warrants worth Rs 85 crore to three proposed promoter allottees. Pitti Engineering: Dakshin Foundry merger becomes effective from Sept 23, 2026. All assets, liabilities and litigations of Dakshin Foundry vest with Pitti Engineering.

Dakshin Foundry merger becomes effective from Sept 23, 2026. All assets, liabilities and litigations of Dakshin Foundry vest with Pitti Engineering. Karnataka Bank: Approves appointment of Biji S S as Executive Director.

Approves appointment of Biji S S as Executive Director. Aarti Pharmalabs: Shareholders approve appointment of Rashesh C Gogri as MD effective Oct 1. Hetal Gogri Gala redesignated as Whole-time Director from MD effective Oct 1.

Shareholders approve appointment of Rashesh C Gogri as MD effective Oct 1. Hetal Gogri Gala redesignated as Whole-time Director from MD effective Oct 1. Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Arm gets SEBI approval to act as custodian of securities.

Arm gets SEBI approval to act as custodian of securities. Vadilal Industries: Ind-Ra places bank loan facilities on Rating Watch with Negative Implications.

Ind-Ra places bank loan facilities on Rating Watch with Negative Implications. Cupid: Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquires 11 lakh shares in open market; promoter holding rises to 47.44%.

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquires 11 lakh shares in open market; promoter holding rises to 47.44%. Canara Bank: CareEdge assigns BBB+/Stable rating to $3 billion MTN programme.

CareEdge assigns BBB+/Stable rating to $3 billion MTN programme. BGR Energy Systems: Reappoints Arjun Govind Raghupathy as MD for five years till November 2031. Approves raising unsecured loans from MD, promoter and promoter group. Appoints Arjun Govind Raghupathy as permanent chairman of Raghupathy Group board.

Reappoints Arjun Govind Raghupathy as MD for five years till November 2031. Approves raising unsecured loans from MD, promoter and promoter group. Appoints Arjun Govind Raghupathy as permanent chairman of Raghupathy Group board. Ashoka Buildcon: Acquires 100% stake in Sakoli Power Transmission for Rs 3.06 crore. Scheduled commercial operation timeline of 24 months from SPV acquisition.

Acquires 100% stake in Sakoli Power Transmission for Rs 3.06 crore. Scheduled commercial operation timeline of 24 months from SPV acquisition. REC: Sells two subsidiaries, Barmer HVDC and Sakoli Power Transmission.

Sells two subsidiaries, Barmer HVDC and Sakoli Power Transmission. Solar Industries: ICRA assigns [ICRA]A1+ rating to Rs 500 crore commercial paper. Notes proposed $1.35 billion Omnia acquisition.

ICRA assigns [ICRA]A1+ rating to Rs 500 crore commercial paper. Notes proposed $1.35 billion Omnia acquisition. Jaykay Enterprises: Promoter group subscribes to 19.45 lakh additional rights shares. Rights issue listing and trading process underway; issue comprises up to 2.06 crore partly paid-up equity shares.

Promoter group subscribes to 19.45 lakh additional rights shares. Rights issue listing and trading process underway; issue comprises up to 2.06 crore partly paid-up equity shares. Central Bank of India: Government extends tenure of Mahendra Dohare as Executive Director by three years.

Government extends tenure of Mahendra Dohare as Executive Director by three years. PNC Infratech: CARE places Rs 1,700 crore long-term and Rs 5,000 crore short-term facilities on negative watch.

CARE places Rs 1,700 crore long-term and Rs 5,000 crore short-term facilities on negative watch. Bank of Baroda: Government extends Executive Director Lal Singh's tenure until Jan 31, 2027.

Government extends Executive Director Lal Singh's tenure until Jan 31, 2027. UCO Bank: Government extends tenure of Executive Director Vijaykumar Nivrutti Kamble.

Government extends tenure of Executive Director Vijaykumar Nivrutti Kamble. IRCON International: Tribunal awards Rs 23.64 crore against claim of Rs 359.72 crore in arbitration related to Work Package T-74R-A. IRCON to challenge award before Delhi High Court.

Tribunal awards Rs 23.64 crore against claim of Rs 359.72 crore in arbitration related to Work Package T-74R-A. IRCON to challenge award before Delhi High Court. SBFC Finance: India Ratings affirms Prime Trust SBL Aug 22 Series A1 securitised notes at IND AA(SO)/Stable.

India Ratings affirms Prime Trust SBL Aug 22 Series A1 securitised notes at IND AA(SO)/Stable. AGI Greenpac: Shareholders approve appointment of Shashvat Somany as Director and Joint Managing Director effective Oct 1, 2026.

Shareholders approve appointment of Shashvat Somany as Director and Joint Managing Director effective Oct 1, 2026. Max Estates: Signs binding MoU for proposed JDA on ~9.76-acre land parcel in Ghaziabad. Project has ~1.5 million sq ft development potential and estimated GDV of Rs 2,500-3,000 crore; structured on capital-light model.

Signs binding MoU for proposed JDA on ~9.76-acre land parcel in Ghaziabad. Project has ~1.5 million sq ft development potential and estimated GDV of Rs 2,500-3,000 crore; structured on capital-light model. Power Grid: Acquires project SPV Barmer HVDC Power Transmission for Rs 18.98 crore.

Acquires project SPV Barmer HVDC Power Transmission for Rs 18.98 crore. Ravindra Energy: Approves merger of Energy In Motion into company.

Approves merger of Energy In Motion into company. Ola Electric: Seeking board approval for proposed rights issue; route being considered for participation by eligible shareholders.

Seeking board approval for proposed rights issue; route being considered for participation by eligible shareholders. Indosolar and Waaree Energies: Approves draft scheme of amalgamation of Indosolar with Waaree Energies.

Approves draft scheme of amalgamation of Indosolar with Waaree Energies. Veranda Learning: Approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs 143 crore. Fixes Oct 6 as record date to ascertain shareholders eligible to receive one share of JSCEL.

Approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs 143 crore. Fixes Oct 6 as record date to ascertain shareholders eligible to receive one share of JSCEL. Borosil: Work on third double-wall line underway; commercial production expected by January 2027. Revised timeline due to logistical and supply-chain constraints.

Work on third double-wall line underway; commercial production expected by January 2027. Revised timeline due to logistical and supply-chain constraints. Hikal: Shareholders approve appointment of Sameer Hiremath as CMD for five years.

Shareholders approve appointment of Sameer Hiremath as CMD for five years. Decor paper: India extends anti-dumping duty on Chinese decor paper till March 2027. Duty was imposed in December 2021 at $110-$542 per tonne.

India extends anti-dumping duty on Chinese decor paper till March 2027. Duty was imposed in December 2021 at $110-$542 per tonne. Aluminium foil: DGTR recommends five-year extension of anti-dumping duty on aluminium foil imports from China, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

DGTR recommends five-year extension of anti-dumping duty on aluminium foil imports from China, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. Shriram Properties: Targets more than doubling net profit and sales bookings by FY29; explores mall-led rental income in Bengal.

Board Meeting

Minda Corporation: To consider fund raising.

IPO Opening

Moneyview: Fintech company providing digital financial services through its mobile platform, including personal loans, credit tracking and financial management services.

Rs crore Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2024 Assets 8,641.89 8,104.85 6,404.82 5,632.42 3,519.50 Total Income 1,065.09 3,404.27 702.92 2,378.53 1,389.24 PAT 173.80 242.71 67.15 240.28 171.15 EBITDA 424.28 968.92 225.56 697.98 328.70 Net Worth 2,415.20 2,225.42 1,991.01 1,918.66 1,606.64 Reserves and Surplus 2,374.84 2,185.06 1,950.45 1,878.10 1,569.21 Total Borrowing 5,484.76 5,157.04 4,070.14 3,413.37 1,708.92

A-One Steels India: Backward-integrated steel manufacturer producing long and flat steel products, including HR and CR coils, pipes, galvanized tubes and TMT bars, as well as met coke and silicon manganese/ferrosilicon.

Rs crore Mar 31, 2026 Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2024 Assets 3,191.31 2,753.06 2,395.87 Total Income 4,202.05 3,569.63 3,862.44 PAT 127.41 7.71 38.91 EBITDA 303.64 174.06 172.19 Net Worth 819.52 676.63 421.79 Total Borrowing 1,010.94 963.67 1,042.53

Sonaselection India: Integrated fabric manufacturing and processing company producing cotton, cotton lycra, cotton blends and polyester blends.

Rs crore Mar 31, 2026 Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2024 Assets 474.99 374.77 203.50 Total Income 517.60 316.47 121.31 PAT 34.02 18.56 13.10 EBITDA 84.77 58.12 28.49 Net Worth 104.16 70.07 38.88 Reserves and Surplus 61.63 47.10 35.78 Total Borrowing 258.24 207.40 144.60

IPO Listing

National Stock Exchange of India: India's largest stock exchange and a multi-asset exchange platform providing trading, clearing, settlement, listing, market data and index services.

Rs crore Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2024 Assets 91,334.07 87,937.44 69,466.64 65,463.98 Total Income 5,252.17 18,713.37 19,176.83 16,352.06 PAT 3,120.08 10,302.06 12,187.69 8,305.74 EBITDA 4,332.04 14,519.09 16,021.36 11,623.83 Net Worth 34,983.74 31,869.72 30,165.05 23,833.10 Reserves and Surplus 34,996.73 31,866.04 30,105.83 23,924.91

AGM/EGM

SAIL, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Sansera Engineering, Acutaas Chemicals, Welspun Living, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, SignatureGlobal, Indraprastha Medical, IRCON International, Max Estates, RateGain Travel, KRBL, Religare Enterprises, Powerica, Relaxo Footwears, Novartis India, Rossell Techsys, MSTC, Jai Balaji Industries, Saatvik Green Energy, Rolex Rings, RattanIndia Power, RattanIndia Enterprises, Sunteck Realty, HeidelbergCement India, Borosil, Medi Assist Healthcare, Asian Energy Services, Landmark Cars, PTC India Financial Services, Indokem, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Tarsons Products and Ruby Mills.

Bulk/Block Deals

Welspun Living: Welspun Group Master Trust sold 2.45 crore shares at Rs 214.90/share. Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity International Small Cap Fund bought 2.22 crore shares at Rs 214.90/share. Quant Mutual Fund bought 22.29 lakh shares at Rs 214.90/share.

Welspun Group Master Trust sold 2.45 crore shares at Rs 214.90/share. Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity International Small Cap Fund bought 2.22 crore shares at Rs 214.90/share. Quant Mutual Fund bought 22.29 lakh shares at Rs 214.90/share. Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings: Zuari Industries bought 1.28 crore shares at Rs 115.02/share. Zuari International sold 1.28 crore shares at Rs 115.02/share.

Zuari Industries bought 1.28 crore shares at Rs 115.02/share. Zuari International sold 1.28 crore shares at Rs 115.02/share. Agi Infra: Infinite Derivatives LLP sold 13 lakh shares at Rs 272.62/share. Thakkar Nileshkumar Farshuram HUF sold 7 lakh shares at Rs 271/share. Arihant Capital Markets bought 58,077 shares at Rs 271.72/share.

Infinite Derivatives LLP sold 13 lakh shares at Rs 272.62/share. Thakkar Nileshkumar Farshuram HUF sold 7 lakh shares at Rs 271/share. Arihant Capital Markets bought 58,077 shares at Rs 271.72/share. Anlon Healthcare: HRTI sold 82,579 shares at Rs 29.02/share. Irage Broking Services sold 8.59 lakh shares at Rs 28.92/share. QE Securities sold 1,630 shares at Rs 28.93/share.

HRTI sold 82,579 shares at Rs 29.02/share. Irage Broking Services sold 8.59 lakh shares at Rs 28.92/share. QE Securities sold 1,630 shares at Rs 28.93/share. GCSL: Mansukh Securities & Finance bought 34,623 shares at Rs 644.11/share.

Mansukh Securities & Finance bought 34,623 shares at Rs 644.11/share. Glass Wall Systems (India): Irage Broking Services sold 2.61 lakh shares at Rs 292.62/share. QE Securities sold 5,279 shares at Rs 301.52/share. Plutus Research sold 12,298 shares at Rs 290.88/share. Elixir Wealth Management bought 7,972 shares at Rs 299.90/share. Dipan Mehta Commodities bought 7,500 shares at Rs 300.56/share. Jump Trading Financial India bought 2,406 shares at Rs 289.24/share. Irage Broking Services also bought 2.61 lakh shares at Rs 291.52/share.

Irage Broking Services sold 2.61 lakh shares at Rs 292.62/share. QE Securities sold 5,279 shares at Rs 301.52/share. Plutus Research sold 12,298 shares at Rs 290.88/share. Elixir Wealth Management bought 7,972 shares at Rs 299.90/share. Dipan Mehta Commodities bought 7,500 shares at Rs 300.56/share. Jump Trading Financial India bought 2,406 shares at Rs 289.24/share. Irage Broking Services also bought 2.61 lakh shares at Rs 291.52/share. GNA Axles: Seehra Maninder Singh sold 5.84 lakh shares at Rs 563.14/share.

Seehra Maninder Singh sold 5.84 lakh shares at Rs 563.14/share. Gujarat Themis Biosyn: L7 Hitech sold 6.53 lakh shares at Rs 410.72/share.

L7 Hitech sold 6.53 lakh shares at Rs 410.72/share. Hero Motors: Irage Broking Services sold 13.23 lakh shares at Rs 91.74/share. Yuga Stocks and Commodities bought 10 lakh shares at Rs 93.85/share. Irage Broking Services also bought 13.13 lakh shares at Rs 92.07/share.

Irage Broking Services sold 13.23 lakh shares at Rs 91.74/share. Yuga Stocks and Commodities bought 10 lakh shares at Rs 93.85/share. Irage Broking Services also bought 13.13 lakh shares at Rs 92.07/share. Kross: QE Securities sold 2,279 shares at Rs 273.66/share. HRTI sold 1,319 shares at Rs 273.95/share.

QE Securities sold 2,279 shares at Rs 273.66/share. HRTI sold 1,319 shares at Rs 273.95/share. Man Industries: HRTI bought 16,357 shares at Rs 952.17/share.

HRTI bought 16,357 shares at Rs 952.17/share. Marine Electrical: KDU Enterprises sold 42 lakh shares at Rs 386.48/share. SBI Funds Management bought 11.55 lakh shares at Rs 394.79/share. Setu Securities sold 2 shares at Rs 398.92/share.

KDU Enterprises sold 42 lakh shares at Rs 386.48/share. SBI Funds Management bought 11.55 lakh shares at Rs 394.79/share. Setu Securities sold 2 shares at Rs 398.92/share. Motisons Jewellers: Tradexa Nova bought 1.51 crore shares at Rs 18.87/share. L7 Hitech sold 1.10 crore shares at Rs 18.90/share. Arihant Capital Markets sold 8.52 lakh shares at Rs 18.44/share.

Tradexa Nova bought 1.51 crore shares at Rs 18.87/share. L7 Hitech sold 1.10 crore shares at Rs 18.90/share. Arihant Capital Markets sold 8.52 lakh shares at Rs 18.44/share. Optiemus Infracom: Bank of India Mutual Fund bought 17.69 lakh shares at Rs 815.68/share.

Bank of India Mutual Fund bought 17.69 lakh shares at Rs 815.68/share. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering: Thakkar Nileshkumar Farshuram HUF bought 4.50 lakh shares at Rs 329.99/share. Bloomcrest Trade sold 5 lakh shares at Rs 330.02/share. Jainam Broking sold 5.02 lakh shares at Rs 329.98/share.

Thakkar Nileshkumar Farshuram HUF bought 4.50 lakh shares at Rs 329.99/share. Bloomcrest Trade sold 5 lakh shares at Rs 330.02/share. Jainam Broking sold 5.02 lakh shares at Rs 329.98/share. TruAlt Bioenergy: Siddhisuri Finvest bought 4.73 lakh shares at Rs 420.17/share.

Siddhisuri Finvest bought 4.73 lakh shares at Rs 420.17/share. Westlife Foodworld: Admas Industries bought 8.90 lakh shares at Rs 599.78/share.

Admas Industries bought 8.90 lakh shares at Rs 599.78/share. Allied Blenders and Distillers: Bina Kishore Chhabria sold 55 lakh shares at Rs 650.17/share. SBI Mutual Fund bought 34.01 lakh shares at Rs 650/share. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 15.03 lakh shares at Rs 650/share.

Bina Kishore Chhabria sold 55 lakh shares at Rs 650.17/share. SBI Mutual Fund bought 34.01 lakh shares at Rs 650/share. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 15.03 lakh shares at Rs 650/share. Escorts Kubota: HDFC Mutual Fund sold 16.21 lakh shares at Rs 2,794/share. Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 12.95 lakh shares at Rs 2,794/share.

HDFC Mutual Fund sold 16.21 lakh shares at Rs 2,794/share. Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 12.95 lakh shares at Rs 2,794/share. Meesho: RPS WOS II LLC sold 3.86 crore shares at Rs 233/share.

RPS WOS II LLC sold 3.86 crore shares at Rs 233/share. Molbio Diagnostics: Business Excellence Trust III sold 29.97 lakh shares at Rs 1,315/share. Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 27.50 lakh shares at Rs 1,315/share.

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