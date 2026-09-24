Brent Crude Holds Above $100 As Iran-US Tensions Keep Supply Risks In Focus

Oil Prices Today: Oil prices edged lower on Thursday but remained above the $100-a-barrel mark, with Brent crude trading 1.18% lower at $102.18 a barrel at last check, as markets weighed the latest developments in the Iran-US conflict and the risk of disruptions to global oil supplies.

Crude oil prices had snapped a five-session losing streak in the previous session, with Brent rising 3.9% to settle at $103.08 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 1.8% to settle at $92.16.

The rebound came after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed that the Islamic Republic would not surrender to the US in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

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“They have tested the strength and the steadfastness of Iran and they have learned that Iran cannot be made to surrender,” Pezeshkian said.

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The geopolitical uncertainty has added to concerns over potential disruptions to crude supplies, particularly given the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz to global oil shipments.

However, hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough and a possible reopening of the waterway have limited the upside in oil prices.

Despite Wednesday's rebound, crude remains under pressure this week. US oil prices are down around 8% on the week, while Brent has declined nearly 1%.

The oil market remains focused on developments between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that US officials had a “very good meeting” with Iran's delegation, which lasted about three hours.

Earlier in his UN address, Trump said he faces a “big decision” over whether to reach a deal with Tehran or “annihilate” the country.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Tuesday that Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within a week if the US agrees to ease military pressure and lift its blockade of Iranian ports.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key oil shipping route, with any disruption potentially affecting global crude supplies. Markets are therefore balancing the risk of supply disruptions from the Iran-US conflict against the possibility of de-escalation and a reopening of the crucial shipping route.

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