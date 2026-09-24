Stocks To Watch Today: Power Grid, Ola Electric, Waaree Energies, Avenue Supermarts, Canara Bank, Cupid & More

Shares of Power Grid, Ola Electric, Waaree Energies, Avenue Supermarts, Canara Bank, Cupid will be in focus during the trading session on Thursday, September 24 following significant corporate developments.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Stocks in News

Karur Vysya Bank

Opens new branch in P N Pudur, Coimbatore

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SBI Cards

Launches FD-Backed Secured Credit Card On YONO

JSW Infrastructure

CARE assigned AA- Stable rating to JSW Jatadhar Marine Services' Rs 2,100 crore bank facilities.

CARE reaffirmed JSW Infrastructure's AA+ stable rating; bank facilities raised to Rs 480 crore.

CARE upgraded JSW Jaigarh Port's long-term rating to AA+; short-term rating reaffirmed for Rs 745 crore facilities.

IOL Chemicals

Gets EU-reach registration for Triacetin

Certification enables export of Triacetin across EU nations

Registration strengthens regulatory compliance and access to European markets

Exide Industries

Arm commissions 6 GWh lithium-ion cell mfg unit

Commissions lithium-ion cell mfg unit in Bengaluru

Indo Tech Transformers

Gets Rs 43 crore orders for supply of 2 transformers of 125 MVA

Order marks another milestone in the 400 kV transformer segment

Strengthens presence in the RE & higher-voltage transformer biz

GHCL

Becomes preferred bidder for Guj Limestone Mines

Becomes preferred bidder for Kadaya Block

Preferred bidder for 5.6 Lk MT of reserves

Concord Biotech

Approves issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

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Aditya Birla Capital

Allots 19,200 NCDs worth Rs 192 Cr on pvt placement basis

ESAF SF BANK

Approves raising up to Rs 500 crore via debt

Avenue Supermarts

Opens new store In Bengaluru

Total number of stores as on date stands at 514

PC Jeweller

Allots 1.18 Cr Shrs to Promoter Balram Garg upon conversion of 1.18 Cr Warrants

Repays debt of 13 out of 14 consortium banks

Discharges 99% outstanding debt of banks

Fractal Analytics

Matthew Gennone resigns as Chief Commercial Officer & CEO – Cogentiq

Clean Science

Subscribes to 8.4 lakh shares of Arm Clean Fino-Chem at Rs 588 worth Rs 50 crore.

Jagsonpal Pharma

Enters into biz transfer pact with Group Pharma

To acquire wellness portfolio of Group Pharma for Rs 23.7 Cr

Additional consideration linked to FY 2027-28 sales of upto Rs 23.0 Crores

Total consideration cap of Rs 46.7 Crores.

Bharat Dynamics

Signs Rs 811 Cr SAT-SAAW Pact with Defence Ministry

SAT-SAAW is Satellite Smart Anti Airfield Weapons

Emcure Pharma

Chairman Berjis Desai retired on Sept 21

Re-appoints Satish Mehta as MD & CEO for 5 years from April 1



Karnataka Bank

Approves appointment of Biji S S as Executive Director

Motilal Oswal Financial

Arm gets nod from SEBI to act as a Custodian of Securities

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Cupid

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquired 11,00,000 Cupid shares in open market

Promoter holding rose to 47.44%.

Canara Bank

CareEdge assigned BBB+/Stable to Canara Bank's USD 3 billion MTN programme on 23 September 2026.

REC

REC sold two subsidiaries, Barmer HVDC and Sakoli Power Transmission.

Solar Industries

ICRA rated Solar Industries Rs500 crore commercial paper [ICRA]A1+

Notes proposed $1.35 billion Omnia acquisition.

Jaykay Enterprises

Promoter group subscribes to 19.45 lakh additional rights shares

Rights issue listing and trading process underway

Rights issue comprises up to 2.06 crore partly paid-up equity shares

Central Bank of India

Govt extends tenure of Mahendra Dohare as Executive Director by 3 years

PNC Infratech

CARE placed PNC Infratech's Rs 1,700 crore long-term and Rs 5,000 crore short-term facilities on negative watch.

Bank of Baroda

Government extends Executive Director Lal Singh's tenure until 31 Jan 2027.

UCO Bank

Government extends tenure of Vijaykumar Nivrutti Kamble as Executive Director

IRCON Intl

Minority tribunal awards Rs 23.64 crore against claim of Rs 359.72 crore

Arbitration relates to Work Package T-74R-A

Ircon to challenge the award before Delhi High Court

SBFC Finance

India Ratings affirmed Prime Trust SBL Aug 22 Series A1 securitised notes at IND AA(SO)/Stable.

Power Grid

Acquires Project SPV Barmer HVDC Power Transmission for Rs 18.98 crore.

Ola Electric

Seeking board nod for proposed rights issue of shares

Rights Issue route being considered for participation by eligible shareholders

Indosolar & Waaree Energies

Approves draft scheme of amalgamation of Co With Waaree Energies

Borosil

Work on 3rd double-wall line currently in progress

Commencement of commercial production expected by Jan 2027

Revised timeline Attributable To Logistical, Supply-Chain Constraints

Co closely coordinating with supplier to expedite balance activities

Delay was due to logistical and supply-chain constraints.



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