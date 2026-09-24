Stocks To Watch Today: Power Grid, Ola Electric, Waaree Energies, Avenue Supermarts, Canara Bank, Cupid & More

Shares of Power Grid, Ola Electric, Waaree Energies, Avenue Supermarts, Canara Bank, Cupid will be in focus during the trading session on Thursday, September 24 following significant corporate developments.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:
Stocks in News
Karur Vysya Bank
Opens new branch in P N Pudur, Coimbatore
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SBI Cards
Launches FD-Backed Secured Credit Card On YONO
JSW Infrastructure
- CARE assigned AA- Stable rating to JSW Jatadhar Marine Services' Rs 2,100 crore bank facilities.
- CARE reaffirmed JSW Infrastructure's AA+ stable rating; bank facilities raised to Rs 480 crore.
- CARE upgraded JSW Jaigarh Port's long-term rating to AA+; short-term rating reaffirmed for Rs 745 crore facilities.
IOL Chemicals
- Gets EU-reach registration for Triacetin
- Certification enables export of Triacetin across EU nations
- Registration strengthens regulatory compliance and access to European markets
Exide Industries
- Arm commissions 6 GWh lithium-ion cell mfg unit
- Commissions lithium-ion cell mfg unit in Bengaluru
Indo Tech Transformers
- Gets Rs 43 crore orders for supply of 2 transformers of 125 MVA
- Order marks another milestone in the 400 kV transformer segment
- Strengthens presence in the RE & higher-voltage transformer biz
GHCL
- Becomes preferred bidder for Guj Limestone Mines
- Becomes preferred bidder for Kadaya Block
- Preferred bidder for 5.6 Lk MT of reserves
Concord Biotech
Approves issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio
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Aditya Birla Capital
Allots 19,200 NCDs worth Rs 192 Cr on pvt placement basis
ESAF SF BANK
Approves raising up to Rs 500 crore via debt
Avenue Supermarts
- Opens new store In Bengaluru
- Total number of stores as on date stands at 514
PC Jeweller
- Allots 1.18 Cr Shrs to Promoter Balram Garg upon conversion of 1.18 Cr Warrants
- Repays debt of 13 out of 14 consortium banks
- Discharges 99% outstanding debt of banks
Fractal Analytics
Matthew Gennone resigns as Chief Commercial Officer & CEO – Cogentiq
Clean Science
Subscribes to 8.4 lakh shares of Arm Clean Fino-Chem at Rs 588 worth Rs 50 crore.
Jagsonpal Pharma
- Enters into biz transfer pact with Group Pharma
- To acquire wellness portfolio of Group Pharma for Rs 23.7 Cr
- Additional consideration linked to FY 2027-28 sales of upto Rs 23.0 Crores
- Total consideration cap of Rs 46.7 Crores.
Bharat Dynamics
- Signs Rs 811 Cr SAT-SAAW Pact with Defence Ministry
- SAT-SAAW is Satellite Smart Anti Airfield Weapons
Emcure Pharma
- Chairman Berjis Desai retired on Sept 21
- Re-appoints Satish Mehta as MD & CEO for 5 years from April 1
Karnataka Bank
Approves appointment of Biji S S as Executive Director
Motilal Oswal Financial
Arm gets nod from SEBI to act as a Custodian of Securities
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Cupid
- Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquired 11,00,000 Cupid shares in open market
- Promoter holding rose to 47.44%.
Canara Bank
CareEdge assigned BBB+/Stable to Canara Bank's USD 3 billion MTN programme on 23 September 2026.
REC
REC sold two subsidiaries, Barmer HVDC and Sakoli Power Transmission.
Solar Industries
- ICRA rated Solar Industries Rs500 crore commercial paper [ICRA]A1+
- Notes proposed $1.35 billion Omnia acquisition.
Jaykay Enterprises
- Promoter group subscribes to 19.45 lakh additional rights shares
- Rights issue listing and trading process underway
- Rights issue comprises up to 2.06 crore partly paid-up equity shares
Central Bank of India
Govt extends tenure of Mahendra Dohare as Executive Director by 3 years
PNC Infratech
CARE placed PNC Infratech's Rs 1,700 crore long-term and Rs 5,000 crore short-term facilities on negative watch.
Bank of Baroda
Government extends Executive Director Lal Singh's tenure until 31 Jan 2027.
UCO Bank
Government extends tenure of Vijaykumar Nivrutti Kamble as Executive Director
IRCON Intl
- Minority tribunal awards Rs 23.64 crore against claim of Rs 359.72 crore
- Arbitration relates to Work Package T-74R-A
- Ircon to challenge the award before Delhi High Court
SBFC Finance
India Ratings affirmed Prime Trust SBL Aug 22 Series A1 securitised notes at IND AA(SO)/Stable.
Power Grid
Acquires Project SPV Barmer HVDC Power Transmission for Rs 18.98 crore.
Ola Electric
- Seeking board nod for proposed rights issue of shares
- Rights Issue route being considered for participation by eligible shareholders
Indosolar & Waaree Energies
Approves draft scheme of amalgamation of Co With Waaree Energies
Borosil
- Work on 3rd double-wall line currently in progress
- Commencement of commercial production expected by Jan 2027
- Revised timeline Attributable To Logistical, Supply-Chain Constraints
- Co closely coordinating with supplier to expedite balance activities
- Delay was due to logistical and supply-chain constraints.
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