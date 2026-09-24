Stock Market Crash Live: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Down Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Holds Above $103 A Barrel

GIFT Nifty pointed to a sharp gap-down opening for Indian equities on Thursday, trading at 23,260 and indicating a decline of 189.80 points. The signal came as investors assessed a sharp rise in US Treasury yields, higher crude prices and expectations of further Federal Reserve rate increases.

Asian markets traded mixed. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.63%, while South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.90%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.27%, and the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.01%.

The moves followed a sharp rise in US Treasury yields. The 10-year US Treasury yield jumped 15 basis points to 5.11%, its biggest one-day increase since the market turmoil triggered by US President Donald Trump's April 2025 tariff announcement.

Stronger economic data and weak demand at a US government debt auction contributed to the rise in yields. Demand was also weak at a sale of five-year Treasury notes, pushing the yield above 5% for the first time since 2007.

The increase in yields has strengthened expectations of further Federal Reserve interest-rate increases and added pressure across global bond markets. Government bonds in Japan, Australia and New Zealand also fell as the US Treasury selloff spread to other markets.

Oil prices remained elevated but eased after a sharp rise on Wednesday. Brent crude traded below $103 a barrel after gaining almost 4% in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate was near $92, while Brent fell 0.8% to around $102.30 in early Asian trading.

The dollar remained close to its strongest level since late July as investors assessed the changing interest-rate outlook and continued to track developments in energy markets.

Higher bond yields and elevated crude prices remained central to investor focus as markets assessed their implications for inflation and the outlook for US monetary policy.