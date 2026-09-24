Stock Market Crash Live: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Down Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Holds Above $103 A Barrel
GIFT Nifty pointed to a sharp gap-down opening for Indian equities on Thursday, trading at 23,260 and indicating a decline of 189.80 points.
GIFT Nifty pointed to a sharp gap-down opening for Indian equities on Thursday, trading at 23,260 and indicating a decline of 189.80 points. The signal came as investors assessed a sharp rise in US Treasury yields, higher crude prices and expectations of further Federal Reserve rate increases.
Asian markets traded mixed. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.63%, while South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.90%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.27%, and the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.01%.
The moves followed a sharp rise in US Treasury yields. The 10-year US Treasury yield jumped 15 basis points to 5.11%, its biggest one-day increase since the market turmoil triggered by US President Donald Trump's April 2025 tariff announcement.
Stronger economic data and weak demand at a US government debt auction contributed to the rise in yields. Demand was also weak at a sale of five-year Treasury notes, pushing the yield above 5% for the first time since 2007.
The increase in yields has strengthened expectations of further Federal Reserve interest-rate increases and added pressure across global bond markets. Government bonds in Japan, Australia and New Zealand also fell as the US Treasury selloff spread to other markets.
Oil prices remained elevated but eased after a sharp rise on Wednesday. Brent crude traded below $103 a barrel after gaining almost 4% in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate was near $92, while Brent fell 0.8% to around $102.30 in early Asian trading.
The dollar remained close to its strongest level since late July as investors assessed the changing interest-rate outlook and continued to track developments in energy markets.
Higher bond yields and elevated crude prices remained central to investor focus as markets assessed their implications for inflation and the outlook for US monetary policy.
Stock Market Live: India’s 10-Year Bond Yield Rises 5 Basis Points To 7.09%
India’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose five basis points to 7.09%.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Opens 9 Paise Lower At 95.83 Against Dollar
The rupee opened at 95.83 against the US dollar, compared with its previous close of 95.74.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Falls 1.9%, Sensex Rises In Pre-Market Trade
The Nifty 50 fell 437.05 points, or 1.86%, to 23,009.75 in pre-market trade.
The Sensex gained 258.77 points, or 0.35%, to 75,087.02.
Stock Market Live: Hindalco Gets CLSA Outperform Rating, Rs 1,240 Target
CLSA maintained its Outperform rating on Hindalco with a Rs 1,240 target price, pointing to capacity expansion at Novelis and growth across its India businesses.
CLSA on Hindalco
• Rating: Outperform
• Target price: Rs 1,240
• EBITDA expected to more than double in five years.
• Novelis' Bay Minette expansion and debottlenecking are expected to take volumes above 5 million tonnes.
• India upstream EBITDA is expected to more than double, helped by capacity expansion and coal projects.
• India downstream EBITDA is expected to rise to US$1 billion from US$200 million.
• Novelis net debt is expected to peak by Q4FY27 despite US$10 billion capex in India
Stock Market Live: Four Stocks Added To Short-Term ASM Framework
Astec LifeSciences, Centum Electronics, Indo-MIM and Protean eGov Technologies were shortlisted under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure framework.
• Astec LifeSciences
• Centum Electronics
• INDO-MIM
• Protean eGov Technologies
Stock Market Live: Stocks Under F&O Ban Include Kaynes Tech, SAIL
Four stocks entered the F&O ban period, putting their derivatives positions under the exchange's ban-period framework.
• Kaynes Technology
• LIC Housing Finance
• Manappuram Finance
• SAIL
Stock Market Live: Allied Blenders Sees Large Block Deal At Rs 650
Allied Blenders and Distillers saw a large block transaction involving Bina Kishore Chhabria, SBI Mutual Fund and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
• Bina Kishore Chhabria: Sold 55 lakh shares at Rs 650.17.
• SBI Mutual Fund: Bought 34.01 lakh shares at Rs 650.
• Abu Dhabi Investment Authority: Bought 15.03 lakh shares at Rs 650.
Stock Market Live: Welspun Living Sees Rs 215 Block Deal
Welspun Group Master Trust sold 2.45 crore Welspun Living shares at Rs 214.90 each, while Fidelity International Small Cap Fund bought 2.22 crore shares at the same price.
• Welspun Group Master Trust: Sold 2.45 crore shares at Rs 214.90.
• Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity International Small Cap Fund: Bought 2.22 crore shares at Rs 214.90.
• Quant Mutual Fund: Bought 22.29 lakh shares at Rs 214.90.
Stock Market Live: Minda Corp Board To Consider Fund Raise
Minda Corporation's board is scheduled to consider a fund-raising proposal, putting the stock in focus for the session.
Stock Market Live: Pitti Engineering Merger With Dakshin Foundry Takes Effect
The merger of Dakshin Foundry with Pitti Engineering became effective on September 23, transferring its assets, liabilities and litigations to Pitti Engineering.
• Effective date: September 23, 2026.
• All assets, liabilities and litigations of Dakshin Foundry vest with Pitti Engineering.
Stock Market Live: Emcure Pharma Reappoints Satish Mehta As MD And CEO
Emcure Pharma reappointed Satish Mehta as managing director and CEO for five years from April 1 after chairman Berjis Desai retired on September 21.
• Berjis Desai retired as chairman on September 21.
• Satish Mehta reappointed as MD and CEO for five years from April 1.
Stock Market Live: Aarti Pharmalabs Changes Senior Management Roles
Aarti Pharmalabs approved changes to its senior management structure, with Rashesh Gogri becoming managing director and Hetal Gogri Gala becoming whole-time director from October 1.
• Rashesh Gogri to be managing director from October 1, 2026.
• Hetal Gogri Gala to be whole-time director from October 1, 2026.
Stock Market Live: ESAF Small Finance Bank Approves Rs 500 Crore Debt Raise
ESAF Small Finance Bank approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through debt.
• Proposed fund raise: Up to Rs 500 crore.
• Instrument: Debt.
CRISIL assigned an A1+ rating to Balkrishna Industries' proposed Rs 500 crore commercial paper. • Instrument: Commercial paper. • Proposed size: Rs 500 crore. • CRISIL rating: A1+.
ICRA assigned an A1 rating to Solar Industries' Rs 500 crore commercial paper.
• Instrument: Commercial paper.
• Issue size: Rs 500 crore.
• ICRA rating: A1 .
• Solar Industries also noted its proposed $1.35 billion Omnia acquisition.
Stock Market Live: Balkrishna Industries Gets A1+ Rating For Rs 500 Crore CP
CRISIL assigned an A1 rating to Balkrishna Industries' proposed Rs 500 crore commercial paper.
• Instrument: Commercial paper.
• Proposed size: Rs 500 crore.
• CRISIL rating: A1 .
Stock Market Live: SBI Cards Launches FD-Backed Credit Card On YONO
SBI Cards launched an FD-backed secured credit card on YONO, expanding its secured credit card offering.
Stock Market Live: Avenue Supermarts Opens New Bengaluru Store
Avenue Supermarts opened a new store in Bengaluru, taking its total store count to 514.
• New store location: Bengaluru.
• Total stores: 514 as of date.
Stock Market Live: Veranda Learning Approves Rs 143 Crore NCD Issue
Veranda Learning approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 143 crore.
• Instrument: NCDs.
• Issue size: Rs 143 crore.
Stock Market Live: Veranda Learning Sets October 6 Record Date
Veranda Learning fixed October 6 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive shares of JSCEL.
• Record date: October 6.
• Purpose: Determine shareholders eligible to receive one share of JSCEL.
Stock Market Live: Concord Biotech Approves 1:1 Bonus Issue
Concord Biotech's board approved a 1:1 bonus share issue, putting the proposed corporate action in focus.
• Bonus ratio: 1:1.
• Board approved the issuance of bonus shares.
Stock Market Live: Indosolar Approves Amalgamation Scheme With Waaree Energies
Indosolar and Waaree Energies approved a draft scheme of amalgamation under which Indosolar will merge with Waaree Energies.
• Draft scheme of amalgamation approved.
• Company involved: Indosolar.
• Amalgamation with: Waaree Energies.
Stock Market Live: Jagsonpal Pharma To Buy Wellness Portfolio For Rs 23.7 Crore
Jagsonpal Pharma entered into a business transfer pact to acquire a wellness portfolio from Group Pharma.
• Initial consideration: Rs 23.7 crore.
• Additional consideration linked to FY2027-28 sales: up to Rs 23 crore.
• Total consideration cap: Rs 46.7 crore.
Stock Market Live: IOL Chemicals Gets EU Registration For Triacetin
IOL Chemicals received EU-REACH registration for triacetin, enabling exports of the product across European Union nations.
• Product: Triacetin.
• Registration: EU-REACH.
• The registration enables exports across EU nations.
• The company said the registration strengthens regulatory compliance and access to European markets.
Stock Market Live: Exide Arm Commissions 6 GWh Lithium-Ion Cell Unit
Exide Industries' arm commissioned a 6 GWh lithium-ion cell manufacturing unit in Bengaluru.
• Capacity: 6 GWh.
• Location: Bengaluru.
• Facility: Lithium-ion cell manufacturing unit.
Stock Market Live: GHCL Becomes Preferred Bidder For Gujarat Limestone Mine
GHCL became the preferred bidder for the Kadaya limestone block in Gujarat, covering 5.6 lakh metric tonnes of reserves.
• Block: Kadaya.
• Status: Preferred bidder.
• Reserves: 5.6 lakh MT.
Stock Market Live: Indo Tech Transformers Gets Rs 43 Crore Orders
Indo Tech Transformers received Rs 43 crore worth of orders for the supply of two 125 MVA transformers.
• Order value: Rs 43 crore.
• Scope: Supply of two transformers of 125 MVA.
• Orders relate to the 400 kV transformer segment.
• The orders strengthen the company's presence in the renewable energy and higher-voltage transformer business.
Stock Market Live: Avantel Gets Rs 177 Crore Satellite Equipment Order
Avantel received an Rs 177 crore order from Zetwerk manufacturing businesses for the supply of satellite equipment.
• Order value: Rs 177 crore.
• Customer: Zetwerk manufacturing businesses.
• Order relates to the supply of satellite equipment.
Stock Market Live: Clean Science Invests Rs 50 Crore In Clean Fino-Chem
Clean Science and Technology invested Rs 50 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Clean Fino-Chem through a rights issue.
• Investment: Rs 50 crore.
• Shares subscribed: 8.36 lakh equity shares.
• Subscription price: Rs 598 per share.
• Funds will be used for ongoing projects of Clean Fino-Chem.
• Clean Science retains 100% shareholding in Clean Fino-Chem.
Stock Market Live: Clean Science Faces GST Search At Manufacturing Units
Clean Science said the Maharashtra GST authorities conducted search operations at its arm's office and manufacturing units.
• Maharashtra GST authorities initiated search operations at the arm's office.
• GST inspection was also conducted at the arm's manufacturing units.
• The company said it is extending full cooperation to the authorities.
Stock Market Live: IRCON Faces Rs 23.64 Crore Arbitration Award
IRCON International said an arbitration tribunal awarded Rs 23.64 crore against the company's claim of Rs 359.72 crore.
• Award amount: Rs 23.64 crore.
• IRCON's claim: Rs 359.72 crore.
• Arbitration relates to Work Package T-74R-A.
• IRCON plans to challenge the award before the Delhi High Court.
Stock Market Live: PNC Infratech Facilities Placed On Negative Watch
CARE placed PNC Infratech's Rs 1,700 crore long-term and Rs 5,000 crore short-term facilities on negative watch.
• Long-term facilities: Rs 1,700 crore.
• Short-term facilities: Rs 5,000 crore.
• Rating action: Negative watch.
Stock Market Live: Ashoka Buildcon Acquires Power Transmission SPV
Ashoka Buildcon acquired 100% of Sakoli Power Transmission for Rs 3.06 crore, with commercial operations scheduled within 24 months of the acquisition.
• Stake acquired: 100%.
• Acquisition value: Rs 3.06 crore.
• Scheduled commercial operation timeline: 24 months from SPV acquisition.
Stock Market Live: Power Grid Acquires Barmer HVDC SPV For Rs 18.98 Crore
Power Grid acquired the Barmer HVDC Power Transmission project special purpose vehicle for Rs 18.98 crore.
• Project SPV: Barmer HVDC Power Transmission.
• Acquisition value: Rs 18.98 crore.
Stock Market Live: PC Jeweller Allots 1.18 Crore Shares To Promoter
PC Jeweller allotted 1.18 crore shares to promoter Balram Garg following the conversion of 1.18 crore warrants.
• Shares allotted: 1.18 crore.
• Allottee: Promoter Balram Garg.
• Shares allotted upon conversion of 1.18 crore warrants.
Stock Market Live: PC Jeweller Repays 99% Of Bank Debt
PC Jeweller said it has repaid debt owed to 13 of its 14 consortium banks, discharging 99% of its outstanding bank debt.
• Debt repaid to 13 out of 14 consortium banks.
• 99% of outstanding bank debt discharged.
Stock Market Live: JSW Infrastructure Gets Rating Actions On Port Assets
JSW Infrastructure received multiple rating actions from CARE covering its subsidiaries and bank facilities.
• CARE assigned AA- with Stable outlook to JSW Jatadhar Marine Services' Rs 2,100 crore bank facilities.
• CARE reaffirmed JSW Infrastructure's AA Stable rating; bank facilities increased to Rs 480 crore.
• CARE upgraded JSW Jaigarh Port's long-term rating to AA and reaffirmed its short-term rating for Rs 745 crore facilities.
Stock Market Live: Voltas Target Prices Diverge As Margin Pressure Stays In Focus
Voltas drew three brokerage updates, with BofA and HSBC retaining Buy ratings while Jefferies cut its target price on margin concerns.
BofA on Voltas
• Rating: Buy
• Target price: Rs 1,400
• Meeting reinforced its margin opportunity thesis.
• Q2 revenue trends were encouraging, aided by a weak base.
• Strategic focus includes market share, premiumisation and operations.
HSBC on Voltas
• Rating: Buy
• Target price: Rs 1,450
• Market share improved and the lead over the second-largest player widened.
• Inventory holdings remain low.
• Rs 200 crore in data centre orders.
Jefferies on Voltas
• Rating: Buy
• Target price cut to Rs 1,495 from Rs 1,580.
• Despite a 12% price hike, cost pressures continue.
• Jefferies factored in margin pressure and cut EPS estimates.
Stock Market Live: Max Estates Signs Ghaziabad JDA With Rs 3,000 Crore GDV
Max Estates signed a binding MoU for a proposed joint development agreement involving a 9.76-acre land parcel in Ghaziabad.
• Land parcel: approximately 9.76 acres.
• Development potential: approximately 1.5 million sq ft.
• Estimated gross development value: Rs 2,500-3,000 crore.
• Project is structured on a capital-light model.
Stock Market Live: Bharat Dynamics Signs Rs 811 Crore Defence Pact
Bharat Dynamics signed an Rs 811 crore agreement with the Defence Ministry for SAT-SAAW, adding a fresh defence order to the company's announcements.
• Contract value: Rs 811 crore.
• Agreement signed with the Defence Ministry.
• SAT-SAAW refers to Satellite Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons.
Stock Market Live: Ola Electric Seeks Board Nod For Rights Issue
Ola Electric is seeking board approval for a proposed rights issue, with the company considering the route for participation by eligible shareholders.
• Company is seeking board approval for a proposed rights issue of shares.
• The rights issue route is being considered for participation by eligible shareholders.
Stock Market Live: Adani Ports Seen As Logistics Play By Jefferies
Jefferies said Adani Ports is positioned to benefit from India's container transshipment opportunity, with Vizhinjam identified as a key asset.
Jefferies on logistics
• India is the world's seventh-largest container market and the second-fastest growing among major economies.
• 75% of India's transshipment traffic is handled overseas.
• Jefferies sees an opportunity from the shift towards hub-and-spoke networks.
• It believes Adani Ports is best placed to capture the opportunity through Vizhinjam's location, deep draft, operating capabilities and MSC partnership.
Stock Market Live: HDFC Bank CEO Succession In Focus, Says Macquarie
Macquarie maintained its Outperform rating on HDFC Bank as the RBI seeks feedback from IRDAI on Anup Bagchi's candidature for the lender's top job.
Macquarie on HDFC Bank
• Rating: Outperform
• Target price: Rs 1,150
• RBI is seeking feedback from IRDAI on Anup Bagchi's candidature.
• No final decision has been taken on HDFC Bank's CEO succession.
• The board forwarded Kaizad Bharucha and Anup Bagchi's names to the RBI.
• Bagchi is described as a frontrunner in media reports.
• Bagchi currently heads ICICI Prudential Life.
Stock Market Live: Bajaj Finance Gets UBS Upgrade, Jefferies Retains Buy
Bajaj Finance drew two brokerage updates, with UBS upgrading the stock while Jefferies retained its Buy rating and said the growth and profitability outlook remained strong.
Jefferies on Bajaj Finance
• Rating: Buy
• Target price: Rs 1,280
• Management remains confident about near-term and long-term growth and profitability.
• Strong demand, asset quality and efficiencies are expected to offset somewhat lower NIM.
• Management plans to grow AUM at a 23% CAGR over the next 10 years.
• AI is receiving high attention from management and the board.
UBS on Bajaj Finance
• Rating upgraded to Neutral from Sell.
• Target price raised to Rs 1,100 from Rs 910.
• UBS expects cyclical EPS upgrades from yield-accretive growth and strong asset quality.
• Valuation remains demanding, according to UBS.
Stock Market Live: Adani Ports Gets CLSA Outperform Rating, Rs 2,070 Target
CLSA maintained its Outperform rating on Adani Ports with a Rs 2,070 target price, citing traffic growth and expansion across logistics and marine businesses.
CLSA on Adani Ports
• Rating: Outperform
• Target price: Rs 2,070
• Ports handled traffic at 2x the country's growth rate over FY21-26.
• Market share gained 300 basis points year on year.
• FY31 target of 1 billion tonnes implies a 15% CAGR.
• Five-year revenue and port EBITDA CAGRs are guided at 17% and 18%, respectively.
• Logistics and marine expansion is expected to strengthen the earnings mix.
Stock Market Live: NSE IPO Listing In Focus
National Stock Exchange of India is scheduled for listing, putting the exchange's financial profile in focus as investors track its first-quarter numbers.
National Stock Exchange of India
- Assets: Rs 91,334.07 crore as of June 30, 2026 versus Rs 87,937.44 crore as of March 31, 2026.
- Total income: Rs 5,252.17 crore versus Rs 18,713.37 crore.
- Profit after tax: Rs 3,120.08 crore versus Rs 10,302.06 crore.
- EBITDA: Rs 4,332.04 crore versus Rs 14,519.09 crore.
- Net worth: Rs 34,983.74 crore versus Rs 31,869.72 crore.
- Reserves and surplus: Rs 34,996.73 crore versus Rs 31,866.04 crore.
Stock Market Live: Brent Crude Falls 0.8% To $102.30 A Barrel
Brent crude traded below $103 a barrel after gaining nearly 4% in the previous session. The oil benchmark fell 0.8% to around $102.30 in early Asian trade, while West Texas Intermediate held near $92.
Stock Market Live: US 10-Year Treasury Yield Jumps To 5.11%
The 10-year US Treasury yield rose 15 basis points to 5.11%, its largest one-day increase since April 2025.
Stronger economic data and weak demand at US government debt auctions drove yields higher. The five-year Treasury yield crossed 5% for the first time since 2007.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Mixed; Nikkei Rises 1.6%
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.63%, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.90%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.27%, while China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.01%.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals 190-Point Gap-Down Opening
GIFT Nifty traded at 23,260, indicating that Indian equities could open about 189.80 points lower on Thursday.
Investors tracked a rise in US Treasury yields, higher crude oil prices and expectations of further interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.