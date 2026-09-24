Sri Lotus Developers, Noble Polymers, ADS Diagnostics Dividend Record Dare: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of ADS Diagnostics Ltd., LGT Global Hospitality Ltd., Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd., and Noble Polymers Ltd. will be on interest on Thursday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Four companies have set 25 September 2026 as the record date for dividends, with announced payouts ranging from Rs 0.05 to Rs 1.20 per share.

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A D S Diagnostics Ltd. has announced a dividend of Rs 1.20 per share, the highest amount among the four companies. LGT Global Hospitality Ltd. has announced a dividend of Rs 0.25 per share.

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd. has declared a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share. Noble Polymers Ltd. has declared a final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share, the lowest amount on the list.

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T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (September 25 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by September 24 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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