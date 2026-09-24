Vishal Mega Mart Has 54% Upside Potential, But That's Not The Only Trigger; Why Jefferies Says 'Buy'

Jefferies On Vishal Mega Mart: Vishal Mega Mart is betting that India's appetite for affordable fashion, home and lifestyle products has plenty of room to grow — and Jefferies believes the retailer has several levers to capture that opportunity.

From store expansion and refurbishments to private labels, quick commerce and new formats, management outlined a broad growth runway at its maiden analyst day.

Jefferies analysts Vivek Maheshwari, Kedar Gattani and Rushabh Bhachawat retained a ‘Buy' rating on Vishal Mega Mart with a target price of Rs 160. At a current market price of Rs 104, the target implies an upside of 54%.

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The brokerage said Vishal Mega Mart's value-for-money proposition is evolving alongside rising consumer aspirations. Despite investments in technology, supply chain and automation, strong volumes and sourcing advantages underpin management's confidence in sustaining margins.

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2,000 Stores Is Just The Starting Point

Vishal Mega Mart currently operates 833 stores and sees a clear path towards around 2,000 stores over time, with its existing format capable of supporting more than 100 store additions annually.

Management reiterated its aspiration of delivering double-digit same-store sales growth for FY27.

The longer-term opportunity could be even larger. Smaller formats aimed at towns with populations of 40,000-50,000 are being piloted in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and could eventually expand the addressable store opportunity to around 4,000.

The company has also launched Belong & Co, an urban youth-focused apparel-only format in Delhi. Positioned at a relatively premium level, the new format is expected to carry better margins.

Store refurbishments are another growth lever. Management said refreshed stores have delivered 10-15% sales increases and, in some cases, improvements of up to 40%.

Quick Commerce Is Small — But Already Cash Breakeven

Quick commerce remains a relatively small part of Vishal Mega Mart's business, contributing less than 4% overall, although it accounts for 2-10% of revenues at individual stores.

Management now believes the earlier 5% contribution aspiration will need to be revised upwards as investments in the business increase.

Importantly, the quick-commerce operation is already cash breakeven and is attracting younger and more affluent consumers who are largely incremental to Vishal Mega Mart's existing customer base.

Online sales have a much higher FMCG mix at around 72%, compared with around 27% in stores, resulting in lower gross margins. Inventory, however, remains fully fungible across channels.

Private Labels Give Vishal Mega Mart A Margin Edge

Private labels remain central to the retailer's value proposition.

They account for more than 60% of FMCG volumes and around 74% of general merchandise sales. In categories such as toilet care, furnishings and select household products, private-label penetration exceeds 90%.

The combination of scale-led sourcing, direct vendor relationships and rigorous benchmarking allows Vishal Mega Mart to maintain meaningful price gaps against branded products.

Private-label FMCG margins are around twice those of national brands, while general merchandise margins are 3-3.5 percentage points higher than branded products.

Investments Are Rising, But Margins Remain In Focus

Vishal Mega Mart is investing heavily across quick commerce, RFID, AI, warehouse automation, digital capabilities and new formats. Yet management remains comfortable with its margin trajectory.

Volume growth of around 17-18% is generating operating leverage, allowing the company to reinvest in sharper pricing, better quality, product availability and customer experience.

Warehouse automation is expected to provide further productivity gains and support margin expansion over time.

Supply Chain Built For The Next Leg Of Expansion

The company operates a hub-and-spoke supply chain anchored by a central automated 0.6 million sq ft distribution centre and 17 regional third-party DCs.

Central inventory is maintained at less than seven days, while regional DCs largely operate as cross-docking facilities serving around 60-65 stores each.

To support future expansion, Vishal Mega Mart plans to add three large distribution centres across the East, South and West, with capex of around Rs 500-600 million per facility.

RFID is being rolled out across Delhi-NCR following successful pilots, with a phased pan-India rollout planned. Tag costs have also fallen sharply from around Rs 15 to Rs 1 through reuse.

For Jefferies, the combination of store expansion, new formats, private-label economics, quick commerce and operating leverage provides multiple avenues for Vishal Mega Mart to scale beyond its current footprint.

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