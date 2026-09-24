NSE IPO Listing Today: Check GMP, Expected Listing Price Ahead Of Debut

NSE IPO GMP today stood at Rs 40, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 1,825 per share and a potential 2.24% premium over the upper price band of Rs 1,785.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

National Stock Exchange Of India (NSE) IPO Listing Date

NSE shares are scheduled to list on the BSE today, Thursday, Sept. 24.

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National Stock Exchange Of India (NSE) IPO Expected Listing Price

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 40 recorded at 8:00 a.m. on Sept. 24 and the upper price band of Rs 1,785, the estimated National Stock Exchange of India IPO listing price is Rs 1,825 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 2.24% over the issue price.

National Stock Exchange Of India (NSE) IPO GMP Trend

NSE IPO GMP has declined sharply from a high of Rs 160 before the issue opened on Sept. 17. The premium fell to Rs 142 on the first day of subscription, Rs 65 on the final day and Rs 40 on the listing day.

NSE IPO Listing: What To Expect

Based on the latest GMP, the implied premium per retail lot is:

NSE: Rs 320 per lot (Rs 40 GMP × 8 shares)

National Stock Exchange Of India IPO Final Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of National Stock Exchange of India was oversubscribed 5.71 times by the third and final day of bidding on Sept. 21.

The IPO received bids for 50,58,11,384 shares against 8,86,42,911 offered.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their category 12.68 times. The Non-Institutional Investors' (NIIs) category was subscribed 6.55 times. Retail individual investors booked their quota 1.39 times.

National Stock Exchange Of India IPO Allotment

The share allotment status for the NSE IPO was finalised on Sept. 22, 2026.

National Stock Exchange Of India IPO Details

The National Stock Exchange of India IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: Nil

Offer for Sale (OFS): 12.64 crore equity shares worth Rs 22,561.57 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 22,561.57 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 1,700–Rs 1,785 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 8 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,280 at the upper end of the price band.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. was the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. was the registrar for the issue.

National Stock Exchange Of India IPO: Use Of Proceeds

Since the entire issue is an Offer for Sale (OFS), the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer. All proceeds will go to the selling shareholders after deducting offer-related expenses and applicable taxes.

National Stock Exchange Of India Business

Incorporated in 1992, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the country's largest stock market platform, providing investors and traders access to a broad range of financial instruments. Its operations cover equities, derivatives, commodities and currencies, along with clearing and settlement services.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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