Turtlemint Tumbles 20%, PB Fintech, Max Financial Fall 10%: Why Insurance Stocks Are Down Today

Insurance Stocks Today: Insurance stocks including PB Fintech, SBI Life, LIC, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life, Max Financial, ICICI Lombard and Star Health were under pressure after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) proposed sweeping changes to insurance distribution regulations and Expense of Management (EoM) caps.

Turtlemint fell 20% to Rs 109.10, PB Fintech shares fell 10% to Rs 1,697.70, while Max Financial declined 9.99% to Rs 1,406.70. ICICI Prudential Life dropped 6.39% to Rs 453.55, while HDFC Life declined 5.04% to Rs 533.20.

Star Health fell 3.79% to Rs 528.40, while SBI Life declined 2.53% to Rs 1,715.50. ICICI Lombard was down 1.01% at Rs 1,485.40. The LIC price was not visible in the provided market snapshot.

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Brokerage assessments from Jefferies, Macquarie, Bernstein and HSBC indicate that the proposed measures could have varying implications across insurers and distributors.

PB Fintech has emerged as the most exposed name, while LIC and SBI Life are seen as relatively insulated.

PB Fintech Most Exposed To Proposed Changes

Digital aggregators and corporate intermediaries could bear the brunt of the proposed regulatory framework, with Bernstein flagging PB Fintech as the most impacted.

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"The proposed cuts are ugly, and we were wrong... PB Fin's unit-economics unravels at the proposed take-rate caps," Bernstein said.

The brokerage said Policybazaar's call-centre-heavy cost model could come under pressure from halved health take rates, deep deferrals in pure-term payouts and zeroed-out third-party motor commissions. The proposed ban on collecting customer contact details before quoting could also directly affect digital acquisition funnels.

Macquarie also identified PB Fintech as the most exposed to the proposed changes.

SBI Life, LIC Relatively Insulated

SBI Life and LIC could be relatively better placed under the proposed framework, according to brokerage assessments.

Macquarie said higher commission caps for tied agents compared with the bancassurance and broker channels would reward selling effort over distribution leverage. It sees LIC and SBI Life as relatively insulated, while PB Fintech is the most exposed.

Bernstein also sees LIC and SBI Life as better placed, citing their agency mix, ULIP mix and lower cost structures.

HSBC identified SBI Life as the least impacted among the names it assessed.

HDFC Life, Max Financial Could See Higher Impact

HDFC Life and Max Financial could face a comparatively higher impact from the proposed changes.

HSBC said the IRDAI proposal could upend traditional compensation models and described the proposed EoM limits as stringent, with potentially wide implications across insurers, brokers and lenders.

The brokerage sees SBI Life as relatively least impacted, while HDFC Life, Max Financial and PB Fintech could see a higher potential impact.

What Has IRDAI Proposed?

IRDAI has issued a two-part consultation paper covering distribution regulations and EoM caps as it seeks to reduce distributor payouts and friction costs for policyholders while shifting the industry towards an effort-based and pull-oriented distribution ecosystem.

For life insurers, the EoM ceiling is proposed to tighten to 15% within two years and 12.5% within five years. Players already operating below this benchmark would be expected to glide down to 10%.

Macquarie said pure-term life first-year commissions are proposed to be capped at 25-30%. Over five years, EoM limits are proposed to fall to 12.5% for life insurers and 20% for general insurers.

The proposals are slated for implementation from FY28, with public and stakeholder feedback open until October 25, 2026.

Banks Could Also See Varying Impact

The proposed changes could also have implications for banks involved in insurance distribution.

Macquarie sees Axis Bank and HDFC Bank as more affected by the proposed changes compared with SBI, ICICI and Kotak.

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