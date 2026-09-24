A-One Steels IPO GMP In Focus: What GMP Signals As Issue Opens For Subscription Today

A-One Steels India Ltd.'s Rs 405-crore IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 24 and closes on Sept. 28, 2026. As subscription for the mainboard issue begins, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 55 implies a potential listing gain of nearly 13.58%.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

A-One Steels IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for A-One Steels IPO stood at Rs 55 as of 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 24. With the upper price band of Rs 405, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 460 (upper end of price band + GMP). This implies an expected listing gain of 13.58% for investors.

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A-One Steels IPO: Key Details

A-One Steels IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 405 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 87.65 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 355 crore and offer for sale of 12.35 lakh shares worth Rs 50 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 385 and Rs 405 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for at least a single lot of 37 shares. This means a minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,985 (based on upper price).

PL Capital Markets Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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A-One Steels IPO Key Dates

Bidding window opens: Sept. 24

Bidding window closes: Sept. 28

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 29

Refund initiation: Sept. 30

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Sept. 30

Listing date: Oct. 1

A-One Steels IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company will use the fresh issue proceeds toward repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company (Rs 250 crore), and general corporate purposes.

A-One Steels IPO: Company Financials

A-One Steels India Ltd.'s total income increased by 18% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 1552% between FY25 and FY26.

Total income: Rs 4,202.05 crore, compared with Rs 3,569.63 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 127.41 crore, up from Rs 7.71 crore in the previous financial year

EBITDA: Rs 303.64 crore versus Rs 174.06 crore a year earlier

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About A-One Steels India Ltd.

Incorporated in 2012, A-One Steels India has an integrated steel manufacturing business spanning a range of long and flat steel products, along with industrial inputs used in steel production. Its product range includes hot- and cold-rolled coils, hot- and cold-rolled pipes, galvanised tubes and TMT bars. The company runs six production units spread across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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