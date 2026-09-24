IPO GMP Tracker: Comparing Adroit Industries, ArMee Infotech, Swastika Infra, Elevate Campuses

Adroit Industries IPO is indicating the highest GMP-implied listing gain among the four mainboard issues currently open for subscription. Its latest GMP of Rs 34 indicates an implied listing gain of 25.37% over the upper price band.

ArMee Infotech IPO follows with an implied listing gain of 13.60%, based on its latest GMP of Rs 51. Swastika Infra IPO and Elevate Campuses IPO are indicating implied listing gains of 5.14% and 1.24%, respectively.

All four IPOs — Adroit Industries, ArMee Infotech, Swastika Infra and Elevate Campuses — opened for subscription on September 23 and will close on September 25, 2026.

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The latest GMP trends and Day 2 subscription figures provide an indication of market sentiment towards the four issues ahead of their September 30 listing.

IPO GMP Today: Latest GMP, Listing Price And Listing Gain

IPO Latest GMP Upper Price Band GMP-Implied Listing Price Implied Listing Gain Adroit Industries Rs 34 Rs 134 Rs 168 25.37% ArMee Infotech Rs 51 Rs 375 Rs 426 13.60% Swastika Infra Rs 9.5 Rs 185 Rs 194.5 5.14% Elevate Campuses Rs 4.5 Rs 362 Rs 366.5 1.24%

GMP is unofficial and based on market speculation. It does not guarantee the actual listing price.

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IPO GMP Today: GMP-Implied Gain Per Lot

Based on the latest GMP and respective retail lot sizes, the implied gain per lot is:

Adroit Industries: Rs 3,774 (Rs 34 × 111 shares)

ArMee Infotech: Rs 2,040 (Rs 51 × 40 shares)

Swastika Infra: Rs 769.5 (Rs 9.5 × 81 shares)

Elevate Campuses: Rs 184.5 (Rs 4.5 × 41 shares)

These figures are calculated using the latest GMP and should not be interpreted as guaranteed listing gains.

Adroit Industries IPO GMP Today: Latest GMP, Listing Price And Gain

The latest GMP for Adroit Industries IPO was Rs 34 as of 9:30 a.m. on September 24. With the upper price band fixed at Rs 134, the GMP-implied listing price is Rs 168.

This indicates a potential listing gain of 25.37% over the upper end of the IPO price band.

Adroit Industries IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

Adroit Industries IPO was subscribed 8.69 times as of 11:10 a.m. on September 24, the second day of bidding.

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Adroit Industries IPO Details

The IPO is a Rs 150.71 crore book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of 98.97 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 132.62 crore and an offer for sale of 13.50 lakh shares worth Rs 18.09 crore.

The IPO opened on September 23 and will close on September 25. Allotment is expected on September 28, while the shares are scheduled to list on NSE and BSE on September 30.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 126-Rs 134 per share. The retail lot size is 111 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,874 at the upper price band.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

ArMee Infotech IPO GMP Today: Latest GMP, Listing Price And Gain

ArMee Infotech IPO's latest GMP stood at Rs 51 as of 9:30 a.m. on September 24. Against the upper price band of Rs 375, the GMP-implied listing price is Rs 426.

This represents an implied listing gain of 13.60%.

ArMee Infotech IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

ArMee Infotech IPO was subscribed 0.75 times as of 11:10 a.m. on September 24.

ArMee Infotech IPO Details

The Rs 300 crore IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 80 lakh shares. The bidding period opened on September 23 and will close on September 25.

Allotment is expected on September 28 and listing on NSE and BSE is scheduled for September 30.

The price band is Rs 350-Rs 375 per share, while the lot size is 40 shares. Retail investors need to invest a minimum of Rs 15,000 at the upper price band.

Khandwala Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the registrar.

Swastika Infra IPO GMP Today: Latest GMP, Listing Price And Gain

The latest GMP for Swastika Infra IPO was Rs 9.5 as of 9:30 a.m. on September 24.

With the upper price band at Rs 185, the GMP-implied listing price is Rs 194.5. This translates into an implied listing gain of 5.14%.

Swastika Infra IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

Swastika Infra IPO was subscribed 1.16 times as of 11:10 a.m. on September 24.

Swastika Infra IPO Details

The Rs 160.88 crore book-built issue comprises a fresh issue of 69.46 lakh shares worth Rs 128.50 crore and an offer for sale of 17.50 lakh shares worth Rs 32.38 crore.

The IPO opened on September 23 and will close on September 25. Allotment is expected on September 28, with listing on NSE and BSE scheduled for September 30.

The price band is Rs 175-Rs 185 per share. The retail lot size is 81 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,985 at the upper price band.

Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

Elevate Campuses IPO GMP Today: Latest GMP, Listing Price And Gain

The latest GMP for Elevate Campuses IPO was Rs 4.5 as of 9:30 a.m. on September 24.

With the upper price band of Rs 362, the GMP-implied listing price is Rs 366.5, indicating a potential listing gain of 1.24%.

Elevate Campuses IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

Elevate Campuses IPO was subscribed 0.21 times as of 11:10 a.m. on September 24.

Elevate Campuses IPO Details

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 5.80 crore shares aggregating to Rs 2,100 crore.

The issue opened on September 23 and will close on September 25. Allotment is expected on September 28, while listing on NSE and BSE is scheduled for September 30.

The price band is Rs 343-Rs 362 per share and the lot size is 41 shares. Retail investors need to invest Rs 14,842 at the upper price band.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

IPO GMP Today: What Investors Should Know

Grey market premium is an unofficial indicator of market sentiment towards an IPO and is not official exchange data. GMP can change before the listing and does not guarantee the actual listing price or listing-day performance.

Investors should also consider the IPO's financial performance, valuation, issue structure, subscription trends, business prospects and broader market conditions before making an investment decision.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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