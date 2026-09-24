'Rent Garba Partner' Viral Posts Offering Rs 1,000 To Rs 6,500 Packages Draw Attention; BJP MLA Seeks Probe

A series of viral Instagram advertisements offering to 'rent' a Garba partner for Navratri, with packages priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 6,500, have drawn the attention of a Mumbai BJP legislator, who has demanded a police investigation into the postings.

The posts, titled as 'Rent A Garba Partner', offer tiered packages ranging from a 'Silver' option at Rs 1,000 to 3,000 for two hours of dancing, basic steps and 'awkward but cute selfies', to 'Platinum' packages priced between Rs 2,000 and 6,500 promising all-night Garba, matching outfits, personalised photo reels, and a 'safe drop home'.

A separate variant, 'Rent An NRI Garba Partner', adds a 'Diamond' tier at Rs 5,000 featuring a 'USA-returned' companion, complete with jokes about 'green-card-level confidence' and 'airport send-off vibes'.

The post carries a disclaimer stating they are "for entertainment purposes only" with no actual services provided.

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However, the viral posts have now drawn attention of BJP MLA from Borivli who has demanded probe into this ads.

MLA Sanjay Upadhyay flagged the advertisements in a post, saying serious notice had been taken of the packages being offered 'under the guise of Rent a Garba Partner'.

He said an immediate investigation had been demanded from the police administration, with strict action to be taken against the organisers, advertisers and other responsible individuals if any wrongdoing was found.

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Upadhyay added that the demand also sought preventive action to safeguard the sanctity of the Navratri festival and protect the safety of women and citizens.

The posts, which have circulated widely on social media through the run-up to Navratri, appear to be satirical takes on the festival's dating and matchmaking culture rather than genuine commercial services.

It remains unclear whether police have registered a formal case in connection with the advertisements.

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