Bengal Bans Liquor Sales On Ashtami, DJs During Immersion; Scraps Mamata-Era Durga Puja Carnival

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has unveiled a fresh set of rules for this year's Durga Puja, imposing a state-wide halt on liquor sales on Maha Ashtami and barring DJ music during idol immersion processions, according to reports.

The government has also decided to discontinue the post-festival Durga Puja carnival, a high-profile event introduced during former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's tenure.

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Under the new rules, liquor shops and bars across West Bengal will remain closed on Maha Ashtami. Adhikari said the decision was aimed at preserving the religious significance of the day, when devotees traditionally offer floral tributes to Goddess Durga.

The government has also asked puja committees to ensure that idols, pandels, themes and decorations do not hurt religious sentiments or undermine Bengal's cultural heritage.

For immersion processions, DJ music will not be permitted. Adhikari has further urged organisers to complete idol immersions by October 24, a day before Lakshmi Puja on October 25.

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On the financial front, the state will provide a grant of Rs 1 lakh to Puja committees that require assistance. The government will also provide free electricity for the celebrations, while fees for mandatory fire safety licences will be waived.

However, Adhikari appealed to financially stronger Puja committees to opt out of the government grant.

He said community Pujas had traditionally been funded through voluntary contributions, or ‘chanda', and encouraged larger committees to raise funds through advertisements instead.

The government's decision to scrap the Durga Puja carnival marks another major departure from the previous administration's approach. The event, held on Kolkata's Red Road, had become a prominent post-Puja spectacle featuring idols from leading committees before immersion in the Hooghly River.

The latest measures place greater emphasis on religious sensitivities, crowd management and financial support for smaller Puja committees, while signalling a clear shift in how the state plans to manage Bengal's biggest annual festival.

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