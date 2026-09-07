Security Scare: Drug Addict Scales Wall Into J&K CM Omar Abdullah's Residence, Nabbed By SSG

A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's official residence in what is being called a serious security breach.

The incident happened in broad daylight at the CM's official residence, which is situated on Jammu's Wazarat Road.

At the time, Abdullah was in Delhi meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address several topics, including the rationalisation of reservations, the finalisation of regulations about business transactions between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor, and the restoration of statehood for J&K, according to a report by The Indian Express.

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A preliminary assessment indicates that the accused is a drug addict, has no ties to terrorism, and did not enter the CM's home with malicious intent, the report added.

However, the episode takes on greater significance in light of the ruling National Conference leaders' concerns related to the security of Omar and his father, Farooq Abdullah.

According to NC leaders, this has been the situation ever since J&K was "downgraded" from a State to a Union Territory, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is in charge of maintaining peace and order.

On March 11, at a marriage ceremony in Jammu, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah—a Z-Plus protectee and president of the NC—survived an attempted murder. A 61-year-old man from the Purani Mandi neighbourhood of Jammu made an unsuccessful effort to shoot him with a licensed revolver.

Later, Kamal Singh, the alleged attacker, admitted to authorities that he had wanted to assassinate Abdullah for the previous 30 years because he believed that he was responsible for militancy in Kashmir.

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The Special Security Group (SSG), a specialised unit designed to guard only the current chief minister and his immediate family, caught the suspected drug addict, who hails from Reasi, who had broken into the CM's residence. He was turned over to the Gujjar Nagar police post for additional questioning following a brief interrogation.

According to officials who provided information about the incident, the man and a friend arrived in Jammu on August 3. That same evening, a police party from the Gujjar Nagar police post discovered him wandering around in a drunken state.

The police brought him to the police post and booked him under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On the evening of August 3, the police called the man's parents; however, because their area was far away, they promised to come the following morning. On August 4, they arrived. Police were prepared to release the individual because the offence is classified as a bailable offence and has a maximum penalty of six months to one year in prison.

The police chief, however, requested that his father bring a local to ensure that the youngster would report to the police post when called before the family could go.

The man scaled the back wall of the CM's official mansion after climbing a hillside next to the police post when the father went in search of a local contact.

SSG officers quickly saw his movement and took him into custody. The man told the police that he left the police station because he was afraid his father might not come back.

According to officials, he was arrested on trespass charges before being freed on bond.

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