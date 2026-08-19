'We Are Gen Z' Is The New 'Mera Baap Kaun Hai': Omar Abdullah On Viral Ladakh Video

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has reacted to a viral video showing a female tourist confronting law enforcement personnel at a checkpoint in Ladakh over restrictions on movement.

Commenting on the video, Abdullah compared the phrase “we are Gen Z” with the commonly used assertion, “jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai”.

“This ‘we are Gen Z' has become the new ‘jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai'. The quickest way to erode any Gen Z goodwill is to start using it as a threat at the slightest perceived affront,” Abdullah wrote on X.

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The video shows the woman, along with other tourists, expressing anger over what she describes as vehicles being stopped at a checkpoint in Kargil. She says the group had been waiting near taxis for hours and urges others to get into their vehicles and leave together.

“We are Gen Z. We will not tolerate this nonsense,” she is heard saying in the video.

The woman also alleges that authorities had restricted movement and questions the treatment of tourists.

She further claimed that officials left the area without providing their names or leaving anyone behind to address the travellers' concerns.

NDTV, citing the viral video, reported that the woman was left waiting near the Minimarg check post in Dras after local police stopped traffic on the Minimarg-Zoji La-Sonamarg road. The stoppage was linked to travel restrictions on the route, and the prolonged wait led to tensions among travellers.

In the undated video, the woman questions why others, including a minister, had allegedly been allowed to pass while ordinary travellers were stopped.

NDTV reported that according to Ladakh Police, the video dates back to around Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. The road had been temporarily closed for security reasons.

“It has been five hours...they are not letting us go.... Do we pay money to come here to travel, or do we come to tolerate all this?” she says in the video. She also alleges that the gate had been locked and that no official remained at the spot to address the travellers' concerns.

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The video shows several tourists cheering the woman as she confronts the security personnel, with some appearing to support her objections to the delay.

Travel restrictions are not unusual in the Kargil region, where routes can be affected by weather, security requirements and road conditions, sometimes resulting in lengthy stoppages.

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