Kashmir 'Important Part Of India', Says US Envoy; Signals Re-Evaluation Of Travel Advisory

US envoy Sergio Gor, during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, described the region as an important part of India and said Washington would consider reevaluating its travel advisory for the area.

Speaking after a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Gor said he was pleased to visit the region and indicated that the US would examine whether its travel warning should be downgraded.

“It's an important part of India and incredible place and I'm thrilled to see this place,” Gor said.

“We had a very good meeting. We have some follow-ups we have to take back to Washington. We are to take this to Delhi.”

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On the US travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, Gor said, “Reevaluate travel advisory … something we are going to look at.”

He added that Washington would examine steps that could lead to a change in the current travel warning.

“It should be downgraded,” Gor said, while describing Kashmir as a beautiful area and saying that “a lot of Americans want to come here.”

The US envoy also said that the government in Delhi and the J&K Chief Minister had taken steps to improve security in the region.

“Delhi and Chief Minister have made incredible steps to keep this place safe,” Gor said.

Omar Abdullah described his meeting with Gor as positive and said discussions covered relations between India and the US, as well as areas where the US could engage with Jammu and Kashmir.

“It was a very good meeting. We had an opportunity to discuss relations between two countries and what US can do with J&K,” Abdullah said.

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“There are some legacy issues which over time we will be working to resolve.”

The Chief Minister said he looked forward to continuing discussions on engagement between the US and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as between the US and New Delhi.

“We look forward to take this conversation further,” Abdullah said, referring to potential engagement between the US and J&K and between the US and New Delhi.

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