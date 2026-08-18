Trump Backs Stronger India-US Partnership, Bilateral Trade To Reach $500 Billion By 2030: Envoy Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Tuesday that India and the United States were aiming to nearly double their bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, addressing the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce's National Convention in Mumbai.

"We stand at a truly remarkable moment. In just over two decades, our bilateral trade has shattered records, skyrocketing from about $20 billion to over $240 billion in goods and services. That 12-fold increase doesn't happen by accident," Gor said.

He added that the two countries were "working hand-in-hand" across sectors including artificial intelligence, technology, aerospace, defence and energy, calling the partnership a reflection of "deep, unbreakable trust" and describing the $500 billion target as representing "unmatched potential".

Gor said US President Donald Trump had personally invested in strengthening ties with India since the start of his second term.

"President Trump trusts India, and he has invested heavily in this relationship from day one. Just weeks into his second term, he and Prime Minister Modi launched a trust initiative, transforming the relationship and utilising strategic technologies to accelerate cooperation in AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, defence, and critical minerals," he said.

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The ambassador also pointed to Delhi's hosting of the Global AI Summit during his tenure as evidence of India's growing role in the bilateral technology partnership.

"Even though it was called the Global AI Summit, 90% of those companies are American. And why was it held in India? Because this is the crossroads where we can take things forward," he said.

Gor's remarks framed India and the US as increasingly integrated across value chains, with American corporations expanding investment in India and Indian companies investing in the US, a dynamic he described as mutually beneficial.

His comments come amid a broader push by Washington and New Delhi to deepen cooperation on strategic technologies since the Trump-Modi trust initiative was launched earlier in Trump's second term.

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