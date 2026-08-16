Corporate Actions This Week: Mazagon Dock, Sun TV, Mahanagar Gas, Jindal Steel & More In Focus — Full List

The upcoming week brings a set of corporate actions, with record dates lined up for declared dividends and bonus issues. Investors eyeing dividend payouts or stock-split must keenly look for these dates to ensure eligibility.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment, bonus shares, or stock split. The ex-date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the corporate action.

Companies in focus will be Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Natco Pharma, Sun TV Network, Mahanagar Gas and Jindal Steel.

Here are coporate actions from August 17 to August 21:

Dividends This Week

Companies scheduled to trade ex-dividend this week are —

Bandhan Bank, Delta Corp, Fabtech Technologies, Hisar Metal Industries, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Indo Count Industries, Manappuram Finance, NBCC (India), Panama Petrochem, Plastiblends India, Silver Touch Technologies, The Yamuna Syndicate, Bombay Oxygen Investments, ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality, Elixir Capital, Mahanagar Gas, NGL Fine Chem, Rossell India, Route Mobile, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers, Seshaasai Technologies, Sun TV Network, Syrma SGS Technology, Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts, Vasundhara Rasayans, Bata India, CESC, Dynacons Systems & Solutions.

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Flair Writing Industries, Foseco Crucible (India), GP Petroleums, Honda India Power Products, Jay Bharat Maruti, JK Paper, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, Page Industries, Prithvi Exchange (India), Tamboli Industries, B.R.Goyal Infrastructure, Coastal Corporation, Dai-Ichi Karkaria, Kama Holdings, Kuantum Papers, La Opala RG, Marksans Pharma, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Munjal Auto Industries, Natco Pharma, NIIT, NIIT Learning Systems, OCCL, Shiva Texyarn, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals, AK Capital Services, Alfred Herbert India, Amarjothi Spinning Mills, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India).

Deep Industries, DMCC Speciality Chemicals, eClerx Services, GE Vernova T&D India, Jindal Steel, Jindal Stainless, KSE, LIC Housing Finance, Mayur Uniquoters, Monarch Networth Capital, Nicco Parks & Resorts, Omax Autos, Panchsheel Organics, Patanjali Foods, Patels Airtemp India, Hitachi Energy India, QGO Finance, Rajapalayam Mills, Sahyadri Industries, Shradha AI Technologies, Savita Oil Technologies, Surya Roshni, United Drilling Tools, Upsurge Investment & Finance, Vadilal Industries, Veljan Denison, Vishnu Chemicals and ZEN Technologies.

Bonus Issues This Week

Organic Recycling Systems announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2. The record date for the bonus issue is August 20.

Zen Technologies has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 5:1. The record date for the bonus issue is August 21.

Right Issue This Week

Alan Scott Enterprises has scheduled August 21 as the record date for rights issue.

Stock Split This Week

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has fixed August 18 as the record date for a stock split from Rs 2 face value to Re 1.

Other Corporate Actions This Week

Interise Trust, Cube Highways Trust - Income Distribution (InvIT)

Ashutosh Paper Mills - Reduction of Capital

Industrial Investment Trust, Gandhi Special Tubes - buyback of shares

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