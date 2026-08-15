Agastya Energy Announces Rs 7,800-Crore Expansion Into Integrated Ingot, Wafer Manufacturing

With a project cost of about Rs 7,800 crore, Agastya Green Energy Ltd., a division of the Anubhav Agarwal Group, said on Saturday that it will expand into Integrated 12 GW Ingot and Wafer manufacturing at the Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

The expansion will enhance the company's current capacity to manufacture solar cells and module, according to a press release.

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In order to boost Agastya Energy's domestic manufacturing capabilities and enable higher domestic value addition within India's solar manufacturing sector, the project will develop 12 GW of combined ingot and wafer manufacturing capacity. The next stage of growth, which is anticipated to create more than 3,500 jobs, began with the company's groundbreaking ceremony.

"Our Rs 7,800-crore investment in Agastya Energy reflects our long-term conviction in India's energy transition and our commitment to building globally competitive manufacturing capabilities at scale," Anubhav Agarwal, chairperson of the Anubhav Agarwal Group, said.

In order to increase domestic value addition, production efficiency, and deeper integration between the upstream and downstream parts of the solar value chain, the integrated plant will combine ingot, wafer, cell and module manufacturing.

In India's renewable energy market, Agastya Green Energy is a public limited company that is growing quickly. A key component of the Anubhav Agarwal Group, the company was founded on March 26, 2025, and has its headquarters in New Delhi.

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The company focuses on creating highly scalable, technologically advanced clean energy solutions in the areas of independent power production, operations and maintenance, engineering, procurement, and construction services, and solar photovoltaic cell and module manufacturing. It focuses on cutting-edge TOPCon Bifacial solar technology made to be resilient and highly efficient in a variety of climates.

(With PTI inputs)

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