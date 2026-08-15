India Inc Backs Modi's Self-Reliant India Push, Welcomes Growth Vision

India Inc has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address and his call for a self-reliant India, with industry leaders expressing confidence in the government's growth vision and readiness to work towards its implementation.

Industry representatives said the announcements made during Modi's address could help boost investment, employment, innovation and manufacturing, while strengthening India's position as a self-reliant and globally competitive economy.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) shared a statement by its President R Mukundan on X.

Meanwhile, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee told PTI that Modi's address placed people, sustainability and India's global strengths at the centre of the country's development journey.

“His call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India and Vocal for Local reflects our growing confidence to build a self-reliant, future-ready nation, one that has moved from being among the ‘Fragile Five' to the world's fastest-growing major economy in just over a decade,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee said industry shared the prime minister's resolve to build on this momentum and was ready to match it with sustained investment in areas of strategic importance.

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CII Director General highlighted agriculture and food processing as major opportunities for India, particularly as wider market access through free trade agreements could help Indian farm products reach global markets. He said India could build global brands around products such as millets, spices, fruits and flowers, creating new opportunities for farmers and rural enterprises while strengthening the country's position in global value chains.

He also highlighted Modi's focus on nuclear energy, semiconductors, as well as the green and blue economies, saying these sectors could play a key role in driving India's growth over the next decade. He added that the recognition of India's soft power could further strengthen the country's global economic presence.

Assocham President Nirmal Kumar Minda told PTI that, the seven streams, or ‘Sapta Dhara' outlined by Modi is provided a broad-based approach to inclusive, sustainable and accelerated development. He further added that, the emphasis on self-reliance, Vocal for Local, domestic manufacturing and strategic capabilities was significant for strengthening India's economic resilience.

Minda added that the prime minister's Independence Day vision had provided strong confidence to Indian industry and the wider business community.

Modi's 'Sapta Dhara' Growth Framework

In his 75-minute Independence Day speech, Modi outlined seven streams, or ‘Sapta Dhara', to drive India's development. These include manufacturing, power, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, Gatishakti, defence power, the green and blue economies, and soft power.

The prime minister also called for a strong civil defence infrastructure and pitched India as a global hub for defence manufacturing. He emphasised the need for self-reliance in advanced capabilities, including hypersonic technology and drone systems.

Modi also announced plans to provide free online coaching for various competitive examinations, saying coaching classes had become a financial burden for poor and middle-class families.

(With PTI inputs)

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