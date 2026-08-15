Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi Film Continues To Draw Crowds

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is enjoying a strong run at the box office, backed by solid audience interest and healthy advance bookings. After a good opening on Friday, the sequel continued to attract audiences on Saturday, with the Independence Day weekend giving the film another boost.

Here's a look at its Day 2 performance so far.

Box Office Collection

Awarapan 2 opened with Rs 22 crore net on Day 1 from 9,033 shows, with 45% overall occupancy.

It has earned Rs 15.21 crore net in India so far on Day 2, from 6,897 shows, according to Sacnilk. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 37.21 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 44.35 crore.

Awarapan 2 saw 49% overall occupancy on Saturday, with shows picking up through the day. The film recorded 31.77% occupancy in the morning, which jumped to 70.92% in the afternoon, indicating a stronger footfall.

Awarapan 2 Outperforms Original

Nearly 20 years after Awarapan, the sequel has made a far stronger start at the box office. The 2007 film earned around Rs 7.76 crore net in India and finished with about Rs 12 crore worldwide during its entire theatrical run.

Awarapan 2 has already crossed its predecessor's lifetime worldwide collection in just two days. The sequel has also reportedly delivered Emraan Hashmi's biggest opening as a solo lead, marking a major turnaround for the franchise.

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About Awarapan 2

The story follows Shivam as he returns to the crime world, where love, redemption and sacrifice become part of his journey.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Puran Gabbi, Aniruddh Rawal, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar. Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt have produced the film under the Vishesh Films banner.

Released in theatres on August 14, 2026, Awarapan 2 is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 25 crore to Rs 45 crore.

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