Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Episode 4 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch?

The battle between the Soul Reapers and Yhwach's forces is getting more intense in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 - The Calamity.

After a thrilling third episode packed with big surprises and fierce fights, fans are eager to see what happens in the next chapter in the final part of the series.

What Happened In Episode 3?

Episode 3, Blood for My Bone, saw Kenpachi Zaraki came back to the fight after being healed by Mayuri Kurotsuchi's special pod. Orihime Inoue kept fighting against Yhwach's Soul King power, while Yhwach and Jugram Haschwalth revealed that Ichigo Kurosaki had been trained by Squad 0 and chosen as the ideal successor to the Soul King because of his unique hybrid nature.

They also explained that even Yhwach's death would not save the Three Worlds, as he had already become their lynchpin. Refusing to give up, Ichigo awakened his Hollow powers and entered a half-Hollow form. Elsewhere, Gerard Valkyrie defeated the Visoreds before Toshiro Hitsugaya and Byakuya Kuchiki joined the fight, with Kenpachi arriving in his Shikai to turn the tide.

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What To Expect In Episode 4

The fourth episode, titled The Perfect Crimson, is expected to continue the high-stakes battles as the conflict against Yhwach's elite forces intensifies. Following Kenpachi's dramatic return and Ichigo's evolving powers, viewers can expect the story to further explore the fate of the Three Worlds while focusing on the next phase of the final war.

Cast And Crew

The anime brings back characters like Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, Renji Abarai, Kisuke Urahara, Yoruichi Shihoin, Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, Yhwach, Isshin Kurosaki, and Ryuken Ishida.

The series is based on Tite Kubo's popular manga and is produced by Pierrot Films. Tite Kubo has closely watched the adaptation and added new scenes that are only in the anime. Tomohisa Taguchi is the director, and Masaki Hiramatsu is the series composer.

Episode Count

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 - The Calamity will consist of 13 episodes, concluding the Thousand-Year Blood War storyline and Ichigo Kurosaki's journey in the anime.

When, Where To Watch

Episode 4 premieres on Saturday and viewers in India can stream it from 8 p.m. Indian Standard Time on JioHotstar.

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Watch The Trailer Here

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