Paper Ballots To EVMs: India's Election Journey In 18 Lok Sabha Polls

India's electoral journey over eight decades reflects the transformation of the world's largest democracy from a largely paper-based exercise involving 17.32 crore registered voters in 1951–52 to a highly digitised electoral system serving 97.98 crore electors in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Turnout also rose from 45.67% in the first general election to 66.10% in 2024, when 64.64 crore votes were polled.

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The first election, held in 1951–52, was conducted entirely through paper ballots. The Congress won 364 of the 489 seats, with Jawaharlal Nehru becoming prime minister. Elections remained largely paper-based for decades before technology transformed the process. The Election Commission first used an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) experimentally in Kerala in 1982; EVMs later replaced paper ballots nationwide. Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) was introduced in 2013, adding a paper verification layer to electronic voting.

The electorate itself became broader and more representative. The voting age was reduced from 21 to 18 in 1989. In 2024, around 22.3 crore voters aged 18–29 accounted for 22.78% of the electorate. Women's participation also increased sharply—from a turnout of 55.8% in 2009 to 65.78% in 2024, almost matching the overall turnout.

Politically, the country moved from prolonged Congress dominance to greater competition, coalition governments and eventually a BJP-centric national contest. The 1967 election weakened Congress dominance, the 1977 election brought the first non-Congress government under Morarji Desai, and the 1989 election marked the beginning of an era in which no single party could command a Lok Sabha majority.

Coalition politics dominated much of the period from the late 1980s to 2014, while the BJP secured single-party majorities in 2014 and 2019 before falling short of a majority in 2024 and forming the government with allies.

The political landscape was further reshaped by Mandal-era mobilisation, regional parties and the Ram Mandir movement. The implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations in 1990 strengthened OBC political mobilisation, while the Ayodhya movement, the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition and the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict became major political milestones.

Campaigning evolved alongside politics, from rallies, pamphlets and door-to-door outreach to television, 24-hour news, social media, WhatsApp, digital advertising, data analytics and AI-enabled communication. Electoral administration also became increasingly digital, with online voter services, webcasting and real-time information replacing many manual processes.

India initially held Lok Sabha and state elections simultaneously in 1951–52, 1957, 1962 and 1967. The cycle broke after premature dissolutions, leading to separate election schedules. The experience has now revived the debate over “One Nation, One Election”.

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Across 18 Lok Sabha elections, India's electoral system has therefore evolved not only in scale but also in technology, voter participation, political competition and campaign methods, turning an unprecedented democratic experiment in 1951–52 into a nearly billion-voter exercise in 2024.

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