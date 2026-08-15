ChatGPT Photo-Editing Prompts: How To Create A Red Fort, India Gate Or Tricolour-Themed AI Photo?

As India marks its 80th Independence Day this year, social media feeds are once again filling up with AI-generated patriotic portraits, with users turning to ChatGPT and similar tools to transform ordinary selfies into cinematic Independence Day images featuring the Red Fort, India Gate and the tricolour.

How The Trend Works

The process involves uploading a clear, front-facing photo along with a detailed text prompt describing the desired backdrop, outfit and mood.

Users need to specify particulars such as the flag, the setting, camera angle and overall realism to avoid the AI producing a generic result rather than a polished portrait.

Once the prompt is submitted, the tool generates a portrait using the uploaded face as a reference, typically within seconds.

Red Fort And India Gate Themes

Among the most popular formats is a dawn portrait set against the Red Fort, with users dressed in traditional attire and the historic monument illuminated in the background, often accompanied by fluttering flags and festive decorations.

ALSO READ: 80th Independence Day Live: Youth, Defence, Women, Development — PM Modi Spells Out Road To Viksit Bharat

Another widely used variation places the subject before India Gate, combining tricolour smoke effects, flower petals and dramatic lighting for a poster-style finish. Some prompts also lean into a vintage aesthetic, asking for a sepia and tricolour colour grade with a freedom-fighter-inspired look set against an old Red Fort or India Gate backdrop.

Tricolour Portraits And Tips For Realism

A separate category of prompts skips the monuments altogether, instead placing the subject against a tricolour-themed gradient or having them draped in the flag itself, often with the Ashoka Chakra worked into the composition.

ALSO READ: Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on Independence Day? Check Details

To get a convincing output, prompt guides recommend explicitly asking the tool to preserve the uploaded person's exact facial features, skin tone and identity, and to blend lighting and shadows naturally rather than producing an obvious face-swap or edited look.

Adding instructions for realistic hands, natural camera angles and the absence of extra text or watermarks is also suggested to improve output quality before sharing the final image online.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.