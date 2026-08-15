India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming & Scores: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL Match On TV And Online

India vs Sri Lanka Latest

India have won the toss and have opted to bat

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Live Score

Check latest scorecard from India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Here -> IND vs SL Live Score

India vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2026: India will face Sri Lanka in the first Test of their two-match series on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. The match will begin at 10 a.m. IST at Galle International Stadium, with live telecast available on Sony Sports Network and streaming on SonyLIV in India.

While head coach Gautam Gambhir has enjoyed remarkable success in white-ball cricket, winning the 2025 Champions Trophy, Asia Cup, and T20 World Cup, India's Test fortunes have plummeted following home whitewashes to New Zealand and South Africa.

With limited red-ball action this year, the visitors will aim to adapt quickly to spin-friendly conditions in Galle.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Date, Time, Where To Watch

Details India vs Sri Lanka Match 1st Test Date Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 Start Time 10 a.m. IST Venue Galle International Stadium Live Telecast Sony Sports Network Live Streaming SonyLIV Free-To-Air DD Sports via DD Dish

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Date And Time

The first Test match between India and Sri Lanka will start on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. Play is scheduled to commence at 10 a.m. IST each day of the Test match.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Toss Time

The toss for the 1st test between India and Sri Lanka will be carried out at 9:30 a.m.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Venue

The venue for the series opener will be the Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Live Telecast

The India vs Sri Lanka two-match Test series will be broadcast live across the Sony Sports Network in India.

Additionally, the broadcast will be accessible on DD Sports for viewers with a DD Free Dish connection.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Live Streaming

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be streamed live on SonyLIV in India. Fans can watch the match through the SonyLIV app and website.

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Will Rain Affect India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

Rain could play a role in the opening India vs Sri Lanka Test at Galle International Stadium. The latest forecast points to showers and thunderstorms around Galle on Saturday, Aug. 15, with cloudy and humid conditions expected through the day. Rain interruptions could therefore affect the opening day's play, although the match is not expected to be a complete washout.

The weather threat could continue during the Test, with showers also forecast on subsequent days. Conditions are expected to remain warm and humid, with temperatures around 31°C during the day.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Probable Playing XI

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Gurnoor Brar

Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sonal Dinusha, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando

India vs Sri Lanka Test Match: Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 46

India Won: 22

Sri Lanka Won: 7

Drawn: 17

India vs Sri Lanka: Preview, Team News

India are returning to Sri Lanka for their first Test series there since 2017, when they completed a 3-0 series sweep.

The Indian attack boasts plenty of variety in the spin department. Ravindra Jadeja provides proven experience, having featured prominently in India's Galle triumph in 2017. Kuldeep Yadav brings his left-arm wrist-spin, while Manav Suthar offers accuracy and discipline. The options are rounded off by off-spinner Saransh Jain.

Sri Lanka, captained by Dhananjaya de Silva, will look to capitalise on home advantage in a crucial series for the ICC World Test Championship (2025–2027) cycle.

Niroshan Dickwella has been recalled to the Test set-up for the first time since 2023, stepping in after regular wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis was ruled out due to an injury.

Pathum Nissanka is also unavailable as he continues his recovery following wrist surgery. The squad features two uncapped players, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara and off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha both in contention to make their Test debuts.

The second Test will be played in Colombo from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27.

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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya De Silva (c), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

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