80th Independence Day Highlights: PM Modi Sets Big Targets For India — Trade, Nuclear Power, AI, Youth, And Global Companies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, at Red FortPhoto: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a 75-minute Independence Day speech on Saturday. Here are the highlights of his speech.
Economy, Reforms & Governance
- People's efforts have resulted in taking India from the Fragile Five to a major economy in the last 12 years.
- Our "Reform Express" has marched forward; we will soon launch the next level of reforms.
- Sectors that were once seen as "no-go" areas are now "go-ahead" areas.
- India has a stable political mandate, stable government, vibrant democracy, strong judicial system and a Constitution that guides us.
- Centre, states and all stakeholders need to work together to speed up reforms.
- We have to expedite the speed of reforms and the government has a role to play in it.
Self-Reliance, Manufacturing, Trade, MSMEs & Corporate India
- We cannot remain dependent on other nations; we must become self-reliant.
- Every Indian is now rooting for Vocal for Local and Swadeshi products.
- Many countries are now depending on India for critical minerals.
- The world has started recognising India's abilities; India has concluded FTAs with 40 countries.
- Trade agreements provide a big opportunity for MSMEs; they should not let go of this opportunity.
- There should be no compromise with quality; the mantra should be "quality, quality, quality".
- India cannot shut its market to the world.
- Aim should be to have 50 Indian companies in the Fortune 500.
- India's banking sector is flourishing; one Indian bank should be among the top five globally.
- Indian companies should strive to be among the top five pharmaceutical companies in the world.
- Indian accounting firms should rank among the best globally.
- India has to focus on three things — cost, quality and skill.
- Indian factories must be competitive, products user-friendly and packaging the best.
Technology, Innovation, Digital & Startups
- India has set up semiconductor plants in its bid to become Aatmanirbhar; production has already started.
- India is focusing on technology and innovation, including setting up data centres and laboratories.
- India should take its digital public technologies to every corner of the world and aim to take Made-in-India 6G everywhere.
- India now has 2.5 lakh registered startups.
Energy Security, Green Energy & Infrastructure
- Energy security is the demand of our times; India has taken several steps towards it.
- India is moving forward on harnessing alternative sources of energy.
- India has set a target of 200 GW of nuclear energy and is setting up five new nuclear reactors.
- Piped gas is reaching 1.75 crore households.
- More than 50 lakh households are now covered by solar energy.
- Railway electrification has reduced diesel imports; India has launched a hydrogen train.
- Due to government measures, there is no shortage of gas, fuel or urea in the country.
- India ensured sufficient energy supplies during the West Asia crisis.
- Some countries weaponised systems at their disposal during crises, but India's self-reliance helped it.
- India is giving strength to the green movement.
Agriculture & Farmers
- Global markets are open for India's farmers; Indian agricultural products must become global brands.
Youth, Education, Skills, Employment & Census
- The capabilities of India's youth will be used for nation-building.
- In the next one year, 1 crore youth will be trained in AI skills.
- The rapidly growing aviation sector is creating opportunities for youth.
- Coaching classes are a burden on poor and middle-class families; the government will provide free online coaching for various examinations.
- Youth should help provide correct information digitally about their families to make the Census error-free.
- Youngsters should actively participate in the ongoing Census exercise.
- India needs the help of its youth; they must assume leadership and spare time for the Census process.
Women & Women-Led Development
- India is moving forward with the aim of creating 6 crore Lakhpati Didis.
- 33% reservation for women is the call of the hour; Modi appealed to all political parties to support it.
- All need to venerate women power; parties should help ensure reservation for women in Assemblies and Parliament.
Sports
- India is going to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and wants to host the 2036 Olympics.
- Before the 2036 Olympics, India needs to expand into sporting disciplines in which it previously did not qualify.
Defence, National Security & Civil Defence
- The world has realised that there is no alternative to self-reliance in defence.
- India has to become Aatmanirbhar in defence and emerge as a global supplier by leveraging next-generation defence technology.
- Whether challenges are within the borders or across them, India is ready.
- India will create a vibrant civil defence network and build a voluntary force to deal with modern challenges.
- Wars are no longer fought only along borders; they are also taking place internally in sectors such as banking, infrastructure and refineries.
- Armed Naxals are gone, but "intellectual Naxals" are still lurking; the country must remain vigilant.
Social Issues, Public Safety & Disaster Response
- Floods have wreaked havoc in parts of the country; Modi expressed sorrow for those affected and said the country stands with them.
- Drugs have become a menace; Modi called for a drug-free India.
Vision, Viksit Bharat & Nationalism
- A country becomes great when it moves forward on the basis of its dreams and aspirations.
- This is the first time since Independence that Vande Mataram has resonated from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
- India is dreaming big to touch new heights; will make sure the country becomes developed by 2047.
- The world will be forced to look at India differently when the most populous country becomes a developed nation.
- In the last 12 years, we have been working constantly towards achieving the objective of Viksit Bharat by 2047.
- Objective of Viksit Bharat by 2047 is standing on a strong foundation.
- We have to change our work culture and thinking.
- Modi appeals to every citizen to join hands to make India developed by 2047.
- Put country before self; national interest and sense of duty should be our identity — this is India's hour.
ALSO READ: Happy Independence Day 2026: 80+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Celebrate India
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.