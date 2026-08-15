80th Independence Day Highlights: PM Modi Sets Big Targets For India — Trade, Nuclear Power, AI, Youth, And Global Companies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a 75-minute Independence Day speech on Saturday. Here are the highlights of his speech.

Economy, Reforms & Governance People's efforts have resulted in taking India from the Fragile Five to a major economy in the last 12 years.

Our "Reform Express" has marched forward; we will soon launch the next level of reforms.

Sectors that were once seen as "no-go" areas are now "go-ahead" areas.

India has a stable political mandate, stable government, vibrant democracy, strong judicial system and a Constitution that guides us.

Centre, states and all stakeholders need to work together to speed up reforms.

We have to expedite the speed of reforms and the government has a role to play in it. Self-Reliance, Manufacturing, Trade, MSMEs & Corporate India We cannot remain dependent on other nations; we must become self-reliant.

Every Indian is now rooting for Vocal for Local and Swadeshi products.

Many countries are now depending on India for critical minerals.

The world has started recognising India's abilities; India has concluded FTAs with 40 countries.

Trade agreements provide a big opportunity for MSMEs; they should not let go of this opportunity.

There should be no compromise with quality; the mantra should be "quality, quality, quality".

India cannot shut its market to the world.

Aim should be to have 50 Indian companies in the Fortune 500.

India's banking sector is flourishing; one Indian bank should be among the top five globally.

Indian companies should strive to be among the top five pharmaceutical companies in the world.

Indian accounting firms should rank among the best globally.

India has to focus on three things — cost, quality and skill.

Indian factories must be competitive, products user-friendly and packaging the best. Technology, Innovation, Digital & Startups India has set up semiconductor plants in its bid to become Aatmanirbhar; production has already started.

India is focusing on technology and innovation, including setting up data centres and laboratories.

India should take its digital public technologies to every corner of the world and aim to take Made-in-India 6G everywhere.

India now has 2.5 lakh registered startups. Energy Security, Green Energy & Infrastructure Energy security is the demand of our times; India has taken several steps towards it.

India is moving forward on harnessing alternative sources of energy.

India has set a target of 200 GW of nuclear energy and is setting up five new nuclear reactors.

Piped gas is reaching 1.75 crore households.

More than 50 lakh households are now covered by solar energy.

Railway electrification has reduced diesel imports; India has launched a hydrogen train.

Due to government measures, there is no shortage of gas, fuel or urea in the country.

India ensured sufficient energy supplies during the West Asia crisis.

Some countries weaponised systems at their disposal during crises, but India's self-reliance helped it.

India is giving strength to the green movement. Agriculture & Farmers Global markets are open for India's farmers; Indian agricultural products must become global brands. Youth, Education, Skills, Employment & Census The capabilities of India's youth will be used for nation-building.

In the next one year, 1 crore youth will be trained in AI skills.

The rapidly growing aviation sector is creating opportunities for youth.

Coaching classes are a burden on poor and middle-class families; the government will provide free online coaching for various examinations.

Youth should help provide correct information digitally about their families to make the Census error-free.

Youngsters should actively participate in the ongoing Census exercise.

India needs the help of its youth; they must assume leadership and spare time for the Census process. Women & Women-Led Development India is moving forward with the aim of creating 6 crore Lakhpati Didis.

33% reservation for women is the call of the hour; Modi appealed to all political parties to support it.

All need to venerate women power; parties should help ensure reservation for women in Assemblies and Parliament. Sports India is going to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and wants to host the 2036 Olympics.

Before the 2036 Olympics, India needs to expand into sporting disciplines in which it previously did not qualify. Defence, National Security & Civil Defence The world has realised that there is no alternative to self-reliance in defence.

India has to become Aatmanirbhar in defence and emerge as a global supplier by leveraging next-generation defence technology.

Whether challenges are within the borders or across them, India is ready.

India will create a vibrant civil defence network and build a voluntary force to deal with modern challenges.

Wars are no longer fought only along borders; they are also taking place internally in sectors such as banking, infrastructure and refineries.

Armed Naxals are gone, but "intellectual Naxals" are still lurking; the country must remain vigilant. Social Issues, Public Safety & Disaster Response Floods have wreaked havoc in parts of the country; Modi expressed sorrow for those affected and said the country stands with them.

Drugs have become a menace; Modi called for a drug-free India. Vision, Viksit Bharat & Nationalism A country becomes great when it moves forward on the basis of its dreams and aspirations.

This is the first time since Independence that Vande Mataram has resonated from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

India is dreaming big to touch new heights; will make sure the country becomes developed by 2047.

The world will be forced to look at India differently when the most populous country becomes a developed nation.

In the last 12 years, we have been working constantly towards achieving the objective of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Objective of Viksit Bharat by 2047 is standing on a strong foundation.

We have to change our work culture and thinking.

Modi appeals to every citizen to join hands to make India developed by 2047.

Put country before self; national interest and sense of duty should be our identity — this is India's hour. ALSO READ: Happy Independence Day 2026: 80+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Celebrate India

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