Independence Day Speech: PM Modi Bats For 2036 Olympics To Be Hosted By India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is preparing strongly to host the 2036 Olympic Games as the country steps up its sporting ambitions. Speaking from the Red Fort in New Delhi on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, Modi said India is moving forward as a strong contender to host the Olympics.

He also announced a nationwide talent hunt to identify and train young athletes, particularly children aged 5 to 15, as part of India's preparations for the 2036 Olympics.

Addressing the nation after hoisting the national flag, Modi highlighted India's improving performance and medal tally in international sporting events. He said India is also set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

“India's performance in sports has been improving, and we are moving forward as a strong contender to host the 2036 Olympics. India is also set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games,” he said.

Modi pointed out that the Olympics feature around 40 sports and nearly 350 events, but India currently does not participate or qualify in nearly two-thirds of them.

“In 2036, we want the Olympics to take place in India. We want to launch a talent hunt. If we want players for 2036, we will have to focus on the 5-year-old, 10-year-old, 15-year-old boys and girls,” Modi said.

He announced a nationwide talent identification programme across villages, cities and schools to identify sporting talent among children aged 5 to 15. Those identified will be provided specialised training, quality facilities and other support to help them develop into athletes capable of representing India at the highest level.

“We have decided to prepare strongly for 2036, focusing on disciplines where India has limited participation today. For this, a nationwide Talent Hunt campaign will be launched across villages, cities and schools to identify sporting talent among children aged 5 to 15,” he said.

The announcement comes as India prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The formal handover took place during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Glasgow Games, with India set to host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games. Ahmedabad will become only the second Indian city to host the Commonwealth Games after New Delhi staged the 2010 edition.

ALSO READ: 80th Independence Day Live: Youth, Defence, Women, Development — PM Modi Spells Out Road To Viksit Bharat

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.