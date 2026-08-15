India's Chip Push: Over Five New Semiconductor Plants Expected In 7-8 Years, Says PM Modi

India is expected to add five to eight more semiconductor plants over the next seven to eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, highlighting chipmaking, manufacturing and energy security as key pillars of the country's push towards self-reliance.

Modi said three major semiconductor plants have already started operations, with production from these facilities also expected to be exported. He underlined the growing importance of semiconductors, saying chips are indispensable for electronic goods, medical equipment and transportation systems, making domestic production strategically important for India's technological and economic security.

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The Prime Minister linked the semiconductor expansion to the broader goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, arguing that strengthening domestic capabilities would help reduce dependence on external sources while positioning India more strongly in global technology and manufacturing supply chains.

Modi also pointed to what he described as a significant expansion in India's manufacturing capacity over the past 12 years. Defence production has increased nearly fourfold, while production in the khadi and village industries sector has risen nearly fivefold. Electronic manufacturing has grown nearly sevenfold, modern railway-coach production has increased 21-fold, and mobile-phone production has risen 33-fold, he said.

Turning to energy security, Modi outlined an ambitious roadmap to reach 200 GW of nuclear energy, anchored by five new reactors already underway. He pointed to breakthroughs in fast-breeder technology as a vital step in cutting foreign dependency and cementing domestic nuclear self-reliance.

Alongside nuclear power, Modi said piped gas is reaching 1.75 crore households, while more than 50 lakh households are covered by solar energy.

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The Prime Minister presented the semiconductor and nuclear initiatives as part of a wider strategy to strengthen India's domestic technological, industrial and energy capabilities. The government's focus, he said, is to build greater self-reliance across critical sectors.

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