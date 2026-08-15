80th Independence Day Live: PM Modi Hoists National Flag At Red Fort; Addresses Nation On Road To Development
India marks its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, celebrating eight decades of freedom, unity, and progress.
India celebrates its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, marking eight decades of freedom, unity and progress. The celebrations across the country brought together people across cities and towns, with official ceremonies, cultural programmes and patriotic events showing the country's journey since Independence in 1947. The occasion also paid tribute to freedom fighters whose efforts and sacrifices paved the way for an independent India.
Security has been tightened across the country in various places. Youth power and their contributions to national development as well as 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' is the theme of this year's Independence Day celebrations on August 15.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Independence Day and said powered by 140 crore Indians, the country is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors.
Modi also paid tributes to the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day. The hoisting of the National Flag was synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery, utilising the indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, is commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, and the Gun Position Officer is Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar.
Independence Day 2026 Live: PM Modi On Energy Security
Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi says, "Energy security is the demand of the time. We are moving forward with the aim of 100 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2047. We aim to start five new nuclear reactors in this decade."
Independence Day 2026 Live: Overcame COVID, Wars, Says PM Modi
PM Modi says, "Over the last 10–12 years, we have confronted numerous crises. The global pandemic had plunged the entire world into uncertainty, and systems everywhere were severely disrupted. We emerged from COVID, only to see the devastation of wars unfolding... first in Ukraine and then in West Asia. But the country has witnessed for itself how the well-thought-out plans of the past 10–12 years are bearing fruit. Despite facing such enormous crises, India remained guided by the spirit of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava'... drawing upon the preparations it had made, continued to take one step after another."
Independence Day 2026 Live: PM Modi On Boosting MSMEs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said:
- Trade agreements we are signing provide big opportunity for MSMEs; want to tell them not to let go of this.
- Objective of Viksit Bharat by 2047 standing on strong foundation.
- We have to change our work culture and thinking.
- Our 'Reform Express' has marched forward; we will soon launch next level of reforms.
Independence Day 2026 Live: PM Modi On Internet, Gas, Tap Water
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said:
- The number of internet users has nearly quadrupled, patent grants have increased fourfold, and digital transactions have grown a hundredfold. We have worked with equal seriousness to improve amenities for the common citizen.
- We have provided tap-water connections at an average annual rate 15 times faster than before.
- Gas connections have been provided at six times the previous annual speed. We have constructed toilets for the poor at four times the annual pace and provided housing for the underprivileged at three times the previous rate.
Independence Day 2026 Live: PM Modi On Defence, Manufacturing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said:
- In the last 12 years, defence production has increased nearly fourfold, while output from Khadi and village industries has grown almost fivefold.
- Electronics manufacturing has expanded nearly sevenfold.
- The production of modern railway coaches has risen 21-fold, and mobile phone production has surged 33-fold.
Independence Day 2026 Live: PM Modi Acknowledges Efforts Of Citizens
From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... Over the past 12 years, countless citizens—whether Dalits, the downtrodden, the marginalised, or tribals; whether rural or urban dwellers; the poor or the middle class; youth or the elderly; women or men; from the North, South, East, or West—have all strived in every possible way, with unwavering resolve and dedication, to propel the nation to new heights. I respectfully acknowledge these efforts."
#WATCH | Delhi: From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... Over the past 12 years, countless citizens—whether Dalits, the downtrodden, the marginalized, or tribals; whether rural or urban dwellers; the poor or the middle class; youth or the… pic.twitter.com/YT8btWXU6S— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
Independence Day 2026 Live: We Must Become Self-Reliant, Says PM Modi
Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi says, "We must become self-reliant and protect our interests. Today, every Indian is getting connected with initiatives of Make in India, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local."
Independence Day 2026 Live: PM Modi Speaks On Vande Mataram, Development
PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day Speech
- This is the first time since independence that Vande Matram has resonated from ramparts of Red Fort.
- India dreaming big to touch new heights; will make sure country becomes developed by 2047.
- World will be forced to look at India differently when most populous country becomes a developed nation.
- For last 12 years, everyone making efforts to place India on path of development.
- People's efforts have resulted in taking India from fragile five to major economy in last 12 years.
Independence Day 2026 Live: PM Modi Assures Families Affected In Flood
Addressing the nation from ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi, says, "In recent days, several parts of the country have witnessed severe flooding and landslides, affecting numerous families. We fully understand the hardships they have endured. I want to assure the affected families that we, and the entire nation, stand firmly with them."
Independence Day 2026 Live: PM Modi Hoists National Flag
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the National Flag at Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day. The hoisting of the National Flag was synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery, utilising the indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, is commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, and the Gun Position Officer is Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar.
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the National Flag at Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day.— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
The hoisting of the National Flag was synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery, utilising the… pic.twitter.com/rbaiIKQpPU
Independence Day 2026 Live: PM Modi Addresses The Nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the 80th Independence Day PM Modi says, "Today, we are all celebrating the 80th Independence Day. Today, the chant of 'Vande Mataram' resonates in every heart. Today, the Tricolour flies in every home and dwells in every mind; the nation is moving forward with enthusiasm and zeal, embracing new resolutions."
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the 80th Independence Day— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
PM Modi says, "Today, we are all celebrating the 80th Independence Day. Today, the chant of 'Vande Mataram' resonates in every heart. Today, the Tricolour flies in every home and… pic.twitter.com/rDDI57Xq5N
Independence Day 2026 Live: Delhi On High Alert
Delhi is on high alert in view of Independence Day celebrations, with more than 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the city to maintain law and order, while a multi-layered security grid is in place around the Red Fort, a senior police officer said.
Elaborate security arrangements -- involving over 1,000 CCTV cameras and AI-based video analytics -- are in place around the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and address the nation.
Independence Day 2026 Live: PM Modi Wears Tie-And-Die Turban
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 80th Independence Day with his signature flair, sporting a traditional tie-and-dye red turban for his 13th consecutive address to the nation from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort here.
Modi paired his white kurta and chocolate brown vest with the traditional turban, common in Rajasthani and Gujarati culture. He also sported three pocket squares of saffron, green and white colours.
Independence Day 2026 Live: PM Modi Receives Guard Of Honour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Guard of Honour at the Red Fort; PM Modi to lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations.
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Guard of Honour at the Red Fort; PM Modi to lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations.— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
(Source: PMO/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/9mPHYg8yKN
Independence Day 2026 Live: PM Modi Greets People
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Independence Day. "Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule," the prime minister said in a post on X.
He said the dreams of the freedom fighters continue to inspire everyone as people work together to build a "Viksit Bharat".
"Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come," Modi said.
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