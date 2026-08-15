80th Independence Day Live: PM Modi Hoists National Flag At Red Fort; Addresses Nation On Road To Development

India celebrates its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, marking eight decades of freedom, unity and progress. The celebrations across the country brought together people across cities and towns, with official ceremonies, cultural programmes and patriotic events showing the country's journey since Independence in 1947. The occasion also paid tribute to freedom fighters whose efforts and sacrifices paved the way for an independent India.

Security has been tightened across the country in various places. Youth power and their contributions to national development as well as 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' is the theme of this year's Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Independence Day and said powered by 140 crore Indians, the country is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors.

Modi also paid tributes to the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day. The hoisting of the National Flag was synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery, utilising the indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, is commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, and the Gun Position Officer is Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar.