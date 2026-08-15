Elon Musk Says X Will Make Government Censorship Requests More Visible

Elon Musk has said X will make government requests to remove or restrict content more visible on the platform, as part of a wider push to increase transparency around content moderation, recommendation algorithms and government intervention in online speech.

Elon informed through his handle on X, "Any censorship required by governments is now clearly visible."

Under the proposed transparency measures, users would be able to see when government authorities seek the removal of posts or restrictions on accounts. The platform also plans to provide information about the government entities making such requests and, where available, the legal grounds or justifications cited for the action.

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Under Musk's ownership, X has honoured between 83% and 98.8% of government takedown requests, depending on the reporting period, marking a compliance rate that actually surpasses the record of the platform's previous management, reported Crypto Briefing.

The move forms part of Musk's broader effort to make X's content-moderation systems more transparent. He has repeatedly advocated greater openness around how the platform's recommendation and ranking systems determine which posts receive wider distribution and which are given less visibility.

X has also pushed towards open-sourcing its recommendation technology, allowing greater public scrutiny of the code behind content ranking. The platform aims to provide clearer information about how algorithms amplify or de-amplify posts and whether content faces reach restrictions.

The changes are closely linked to Musk's long-standing argument that social-media platforms should protect freedom of expression and resist excessive government intervention. By making official requests more visible, X aims to allow users to understand when authorities have attempted to influence content available on the platform, as per Crypto Briefing.

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The initiative could also give creators greater insight into why their posts may gain or lose visibility. Greater disclosure of algorithmic decisions is intended to make moderation and distribution practices easier to understand and scrutinise.

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