BMW Industries Q1 Profit Rises 26% On Revenue Growth; Ebitda Up 22%

Steel processing and manufacturing company BMW Industries reported a 25.76% year-on-year increase and consolidated net profit to Rs 19.04 crore for the June quarter, supported by higher revenue.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.14 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26, according to an exchange filing.

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Total income for the quarter rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 176.68 crore from Rs 153.54 crore a year earlier.

Chairman Ram Gopal Bansal said the company had made a strong start to FY27, with profitability improving alongside progress on its expansion plans.

The Ebitda increased 22.2% year-on-year, while the Ebitda margin expanded 147 basis points to 25.1%.

The company is currently executing a more than Rs 800-crore expansion programme at Bokaro, including a greenfield downstream steel complex.

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The project, being developed under the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for speciality steel, is progressing as planned, with revenue generation expected to begin in the second quarter of FY27.

The PLI-backed investment is aimed at expanding domestic manufacturing of value-added steel products and supporting the industry's shift towards higher-value and technology-intensive grades.

For FY26, BMW Industries reported total income of Rs 680.02 crore, compared with Rs 638.60 crore in the previous fiscal.

As part of its expansion, the company entered into a partnership with Indian Oil Corporation in the March quarter for the supply of piped natural gas to its Bokaro facility.

Kolkata-based BMW Industries manufactures downstream steel products, including coils, sheets, pipes and TMT rebars.

(With PTI inputs)

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