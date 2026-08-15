Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya-Mamitha Baiju Film Continues Strong Run

Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons is showing a strong response at the box office. After opening well on Friday, the film has seen strong audience turnout on Saturday, with both Tamil and Telugu audiences contributing to its collections.

Here's a look at the film's Day 2 box office performance and latest numbers.

Day 2 Collection

Vishwanath and Sons has collected Rs 10.79 crore net in India so far on Day 2 from 3,897 shows with 52.7% occupancy, according to Sacnilk. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 27.68 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 32.29 crore.

The film opened with Rs 15.35 crore net on Day 1 from 5,034 shows, with 42.2% overall occupancy.

Language-Wise Performance

Both versions are getting a good response. The Tamil version has earned Rs 7.15 crore from 2,430 shows, while the Telugu version has added Rs 5.18 crore from 1,467 shows.

The Telugu version recorded 68.50% overall occupancy, ahead of Tamil's 60.81%. Tamil shows rose from 40.46% in the morning to 73.92% in the afternoon, while Telugu occupancy climbed from 55.83% to 76.58%.

All About Vishwanath and Sons

The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter whose life changes as he faces family responsibilities, age and an unexpected romance. The story focuses on his relationships and the choices that make him rethink his priorities.

Vishwanath and Sons is directed by Venky Atluri, known for films like Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar. The film stars Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, Nimish Ravi has handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli is the editor.

Released on August 14, 2026, the film also marks Suriya's second theatrical release of the year after Karuppu. The film has been made on a reported budget of Rs 185 crore.

With audiences responding well across its key markets, the film now has the Independence Day weekend to strengthen its box-office run further.

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