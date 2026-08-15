Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol Film Gains Momentum After Slow Start

Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 has picked up at the box office after a slow start on Friday. The Partition drama saw a clear rise in audience turnout on Saturday, with the Independence Day weekend giving the film a much-needed push.

Here's a look at its Day 2 collection, occupancy and overall box-office performance.

Day 2 Collection

Batwara 1947 has earned Rs 8.73 crore net in India so far on Day 2 from 6,135 shows, according to Sacnilk. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 14.48 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 17.14 crore.

The film recorded 32% overall occupancy on Saturday, more than double its 15% occupancy on the opening day. The film started with 13.92% occupancy in the morning, which climbed to 44.08% in the afternoon.

Batwara 1947 opened with Rs 5.75 crore net on Day 1 from 8,721 shows, with 15% overall occupancy.

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About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set during the Partition of India and follows people caught in the violence and uncertainty of the period.

Sunny Deol plays Sikander Mirza, a Muslim man who moves to Pakistan with his family but finds a Hindu woman still living in his house. He decides to protect her while trying to keep his family safe as tensions rise.

The cast also includes Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Mithun Chakraborty, Dia Mirza, Rukhsar Rehman and Kanikka Kapur. It marks Preity Zinta's return to the big screen after nearly a decade and also brings Sunny Deol and Karan Deol together on screen.

Based on Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, the film has music by AR Rahman, cinematography by Santosh Sivan and editing by Shyam Salgaonkar.

Batwara 1947 will now hope to carry its Saturday growth into Sunday and finish its opening weekend on a stronger note.

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