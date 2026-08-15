Tata Sons Annual General Meeting Next Week May Not Happen: Reports

Due to a regulatory obstacle that keeps a crucial shareholder trust from achieving a quorum, the Tata Sons annual general meeting, which is set for Tuesday, August 18, 2026, is extremely unclear and might not happen, according to reports.

Sir Ratan Tata Trust, a significant shareholder in the Tata Group's holding company, was unable to nominate a representative because of a regulatory restriction imposed by Maharashtra's Charity Commissioner, Business Line reported.

The directorship of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who has chosen not to run for another term when his present one expires in February, is one of the topics to be discussed at the meeting.

According to the most recent information, the firm intends to hold the meeting, but if the necessary quorum is not reached, it may be adjourned.

The issue arises from the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner's May ruling prohibiting the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which owns a 23.56 per cent share in Tata Sons, from holding a board meeting while an investigation into the board's makeup is conducted. As required by Tata Sons' Articles of Association for the AGM quorum, SRTT and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) cannot jointly designate a representative without a board meeting.

SDTT Owns 27.98% of Tata Sons.

According to Article 86 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association, a minimum of five members must attend the AGM in person, including a representative nominated jointly by SDTT and SRTT, provided that the two trusts collectively own at least 40% of Tata Sons. The provision applies since the two trusts together own roughly 66% of the business.

Additionally, the Shapoorji Pallonji family owns roughly 18.37% of Tata Sons.

The earliest possible date for the AGM of Tata Sons, the holding company of the more than $180 billion Tata Group, is when the "lifetime trustees" of SRTT resign from their positions and renominate themselves as trustees with fixed tenure to comply with the amended Section 30A(2) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act.

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Perpetual or lifetime trustees on a trust are limited to a maximum of 25% of the total board strength under Section 30A(2) of the Act.

According to persons familiar with the situation, Chandrasekaran would continue to be a director until a legally binding AGM is convened if the August 18 AGM is adjourned due to a lack of quorum.

(With PTI inputs)

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